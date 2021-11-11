The Steller’s Sea Eagle That Is Very, Very Lost

Geographically, it is almost impossible to beat this bird any further.

A rogue eagle was spotted in eastern Canada on Wednesday – about 4,700 miles from home. For months, Stellar’s sea eagle has been bothering North American birds with its bizarre eastern trek.

Andrew Farnsworth, a senior researcher at Cornell Labs of Ornithology, said: “It’s almost as far as your origin. “It’s mind blowing.”

Stellar’s sea eagles are rare Arctic birds with bright orange beaks and 6- to 8-foot wings, meaning they can take on larger sizes than eagles. Their original range is mainly China, Japan and Korea and the east coast of Russia. Although some flew east as far west as Alaska, no one was seen near the Atlantic Ocean.

Since its first sighting on Alaska’s Denali Highway last August, the bird has been slowly wandering further inland. He was identified in July in Quebec and New Brunswick by a distinctive white spot on his left wing. After months of evading human warnings, they reappeared in Nova Scotia this week.