The Steller’s Sea Eagle That Is Very, Very Lost
Geographically, it is almost impossible to beat this bird any further.
A rogue eagle was spotted in eastern Canada on Wednesday – about 4,700 miles from home. For months, Stellar’s sea eagle has been bothering North American birds with its bizarre eastern trek.
Andrew Farnsworth, a senior researcher at Cornell Labs of Ornithology, said: “It’s almost as far as your origin. “It’s mind blowing.”
Stellar’s sea eagles are rare Arctic birds with bright orange beaks and 6- to 8-foot wings, meaning they can take on larger sizes than eagles. Their original range is mainly China, Japan and Korea and the east coast of Russia. Although some flew east as far west as Alaska, no one was seen near the Atlantic Ocean.
Since its first sighting on Alaska’s Denali Highway last August, the bird has been slowly wandering further inland. He was identified in July in Quebec and New Brunswick by a distinctive white spot on his left wing. After months of evading human warnings, they reappeared in Nova Scotia this week.
“It simply came to our notice then. It really is. That’s the decent thing to do, and it should end there. ” “Every time it is shown in a new place, it has a new round.”
Acadia University biologist Phil Taylor spotted the eagle while scanning ducks in Falmouth, Nova Scotia on Wednesday afternoon.
Dr. who studies the migration of birds. “I knew right away what it was,” Taylor said. “I couldn’t believe it. There is only one such thing in a million. “
That afternoon, once Dr. When Taylor alerted the fellow birds, a crowd of about 40 people (some of whom had been running for hours) gathered outside to catch a glimpse of the avian phenomenon.
Dr. Jake Walker, one of Taylor’s biology colleagues, excused himself from the webinar for joining the crowd.
“As soon as I heard about it, I was pumping adrenaline,” said Mr Walker.
The same bird is likely to make its way south in South Texas this spring. However, since they only appeared in a sitting position, the unique wing pattern could not be confirmed. “At this point, anything is likely to happen,” Mr Swick said. “The fact that he made a stopover in Texas is as admirable as anything else.”
Whether or not he went to Texas, the flight of birds has set a record. Alexander Lees, a biodiversity researcher at Manchester Metropolitan University in England, said:
Vagransi describes when birds go out and roam in search of others of their kind – possibly indefinitely. It is not uncommon. In the wrong hemisphere there are records of Albatross living as a wandering singleton for decades, Drs. Said Lees. In a reversal earlier this year, a bald eagle fluttered its wings at Japan.
Nick Lund, who works for Maine Audubon and considers himself lucky to have seen a great black hawk in Central and South America in his native state in 2018, said birds dream of roaming.
“It will be like an elephant going from Africa to Scandinavia,” said Mr. Lund said. “Like a call from the Rolling Stones playing in the backyard of a warehouse in the next town.”
Dr. Migratory birds, as a biological system, could help migratory birds expand their range, a potential benefit, as global warming redraws the right habitat, Lees said. Dr. Farnsworth said, on the other hand, extreme weather – the frequency and intensity of which is expected to increase with climate change – could also play a role in displacing birds by hundreds or thousands of miles.
Alone, what’s next for Pioneer Stellar’s Sea Eagle? It can migrate down the coast with local bald eagles. He could find a way back to Northeast Asia. It can stick around Nova Scotia, as it adapts well to the cold and seems to be able to survive there. He may die outside the confines of his original flock.
“It’s like an avian soap opera,” said Dr. Said Lees. “We are all rooting for it. Will it build a house? Or is he destined to never see another species of his own in his life?
For now, the only thing his human audience can do is keep an eye out.
