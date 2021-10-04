The stock market has become chilled in the scorching heat. Where does it go next?

In short, despite the improving public health situation, some investors now expect the last three months of 2021 to be the busiest since the pandemic hit markets in early 2020.

“We’ve seen an enormous amount of government support and encouragement,” said Matt Quinlan, portfolio manager for the $3.5 billion Franklin Equity Income Fund. “There’s an element of, you know, ‘What happens from here?'”

All these issues have been going on for months, but they did not bother investors till the end of September. Then came the Fed’s signal that it was all but certain to start cutting back – or tapering off – the $120 billion in new money it has been pouring into the markets every month since the pandemic hit.

It has been a primary catalyst for the explosive growth of the money market, even as the pandemic has affected most aspects of our daily lives.

“You have a market that is heavily dependent on this overflowing bowl of incentives,” said Edward Moya, a senior market analyst at foreign exchange and brokerage firm Oanda. “I think the market is really going to struggle once it loses its fix.”