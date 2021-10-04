The stock market has become chilled in the scorching heat. Where does it go next?
Just four weeks ago, the stock market looked unstoppable. Seven straight months of gains had left the S&P 500 index up 21 percent for the year, corporations enjoyed record gains and economists predicted the fastest growth in decades.
Everything changed in September.
The S&P 500 suffered its worst monthly decline since the start of the pandemic, as investors closed in on tech stocks, smaller companies and industrial stocks as a mix of signals about the next chapter in the pandemic’s recovery. Gave.
Now, with the fourth quarter looming, slowing growth, rising inflation, supply chain snares and the continued threat of the coronavirus all threaten to undermine investor confidence and dent corporate profits – as Brinkmanship in Washington slammed further financial stimulus. All hopes for has been dashed. The Federal Reserve is hovering above the fray, which has signaled it is about to roll back the money-printing programs that have fueled market growth over the past 18 months.
In short, despite the improving public health situation, some investors now expect the last three months of 2021 to be the busiest since the pandemic hit markets in early 2020.
“We’ve seen an enormous amount of government support and encouragement,” said Matt Quinlan, portfolio manager for the $3.5 billion Franklin Equity Income Fund. “There’s an element of, you know, ‘What happens from here?'”
All these issues have been going on for months, but they did not bother investors till the end of September. Then came the Fed’s signal that it was all but certain to start cutting back – or tapering off – the $120 billion in new money it has been pouring into the markets every month since the pandemic hit.
It has been a primary catalyst for the explosive growth of the money market, even as the pandemic has affected most aspects of our daily lives.
“You have a market that is heavily dependent on this overflowing bowl of incentives,” said Edward Moya, a senior market analyst at foreign exchange and brokerage firm Oanda. “I think the market is really going to struggle once it loses its fix.”
September started with mixed results, but the Fed’s announcement turned a modest decline en route. The S&P 500 ended September down 4.8 percent, the blue-chip benchmark’s worst monthly performance since March 2020.
Market performance on the first day of October reflected the volatile nature of investor opinion: The S&P rose 1.2 percent as investors welcomed Merck’s announcement of an antiviral pill to treat COVID-19.
Before such volatility arrived in September, the summer was remarkably smooth.
Stocks appeared to climb to record highs almost every day, even as the delta version of the coronavirus complicated recovery around the world and economists quickly lowered economic growth forecasts to the best in decades. started doing There were 53 new highs by the end of August, the highest that year since 1964.
Company updates on corporate profits, which are considered a major driver of stocks, were a source of investor confidence. The second quarter earnings report — starting July — was great. Nearly 90 percent of companies posted better numbers than Wall Street analysts expected, a bonus that prompted even more confident announcements from corporate executives. That prompted analysts who underestimated growth in the second quarter to raise their expectations for the third quarter — and next year — even higher.
These so-called forward earnings revisions are the best estimates from Wall Street analysts employed to follow major companies, but they are extremely influential, helping to justify the prices investors are willing to pay for shares.
“It was a big tailwind behind the market,” said Liz Ann Saunders, chief investment strategist at Charles Schwab, of rising earnings expectations.
But in recent weeks, analysts have begun to quickly lower their expectations for earnings. Some early corporate results that have trickled down ahead of the massive start of the reporting season later this month – have been hailed as disasters.
The quarterly profit that FedEx reported on Sept. 21 fell 10 percent, far more than Wall Street’s expectations, with its shares falling 13 percent in the following days. Bed Bath & Beyond fell by more than 20 percent after the overwhelming results on Thursday.
The culprit behind corporate carnage is the same: rising costs that are eating into profit margins.
FedEx officials said the company lost $450 million during the quarter due to labor shortages.
“The tough labor market has had the biggest impact on our bottom line,” Mike Lenz, FedEx’s chief financial officer, told analysts in a discussion of its results.
The same dynamism, in the form of slashing government spending as well as pandemic relief programs, is slowing the economy. Since June, economists have cut their growth projections for 2021 GDP from 6.5 percent to 6.0 percent, which will still be the best year since 1984. GDP growth is a key driver of revenue growth for major corporations, so analysts now think companies are likely to post weaker sales numbers as they face climbing costs.
“Earnings are likely bearish, which means you have a couple of quarters of negative earnings growth, who think the sell-off may continue through the end of the year,” said Mike Wilson, chief US equity strategist at Morgan Stanley. The risk of getting it is increasing.”
Of course, wild cards can change the market. Positive news on COVID treatments or cases could add to the excitement, as Merck announced on Friday. So Washington could settle on higher spending, which could offset the slowdown in growth.
Mr. Wilson also said that he is closely watching the behavior of retail investors. The millions of individual traders who flooded the stock market over the past year have helped the stock grow. Traders were eager to “buy the dip” as the market plunged – but that was not the case in September.
Katie Melanson, who works in insurance and lives outside of Seattle, has seen her business profits drop from about $20,000 to $12,000 over the years. And she’s not buying yet.
“I’m just keeping it in cash,” said 27-year-old Ms. Melanson. “I think there’s still some downside to this.”
Last year, she said, she saw gains of about 56 percent in her brokerage account. “It was obviously great when everything was going up, up, up”, “ Ms. Melanson said. “It’s definitely been a blast to see it go down.”
Mr Wilson of Morgan Stanley thinks these new investors’ reaction to disappointment can help determine how quickly the market turns.
“We have had a lot of new participants in the last year because of Covid and people being at home and having some money in their pockets,” he said. “They’re learning, like we all did, that markets go up and down“
