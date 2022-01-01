The story of 9 such terrorists whose incidents shook the whole country

Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar: Dawood tops the list of most wanted criminals of India. The full name of this terrorist is Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar. Investigative agencies believe that Dawood Ibrahim was the terrorist who created the role of 1993 Mumbai serial blasts. About 250 people were killed and more than 500 were injured in this accident.

Hafiz Saeed: Hafiz Saeed, the founder of a terrorist organization like Jamaat-ud-Dawa, is at number two in the most wanted list of the country. Hafiz Saeed is also involved in the 2001 Parliament attack, including the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. The US has also placed a bounty of 10 million US dollars on him in 2012.

Chhota Shakeel: Chhota Shakeel, the right hand of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, is also the main accused in the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts like Dawood. It is said that it was Chhota Shakeel who got Chhota Rajan attacked in Thailand.

Ilyas Kashmiri: Ilyas, the main character of the German Bakery bombing in Pune, Maharashtra and the attack on the American center in Kolkata, is associated with the terrorist organization Al Qaeda. Apart from the attacks in Pune and Kolkata, he has also plotted many other terrorist attacks in India.

Sajid Mir: Sajid is known by many names, in which Sajid Mir, Mere Sajid, Sajid-Majid are the main ones. Sajid is the commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba and used to lead the Mumbai terror attack.

Major Iqbal: Iqbal, who is included in the list of wanted criminals of the country, is an officer of ISI. David Headley, who testified in the Mumbai attack, had also admitted during interrogation that Iqbal was the handler of the attack.

Syed Salahuddin: If the news of Eye Next is to be believed, Syed Salahuddin used to be the leader of Congress in Kashmir before 1990. Once he also contested the election of Kashmir Legislative Assembly but he lost the election. After losing the election, on November 5, 1990, he became Yusuf Shah, Syed Salahuddin and started carrying out terrorist incidents in the Kashmir Valley by forming an organization called Hizbul Mujahideen. Syed Salahuddin claimed responsibility for the attack on the Pathankot airbase station.

Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi: Terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi was arrested in 2008 from Muzaffarabad in PoK due to heavy pressure from the United Nations but he was not handed over to India. Let us tell you that Lakhvi was the mastermind of the terrorist attack in Mumbai on 26 November 2008.

