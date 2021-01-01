The story of a Jalandhar girl who falls victim to a fake job offer abroad: ‘Your brothers live in Qatar to talk at the airport’ … Agent ruined the life of a 19-year-old girl

Highlights The 19-year-old girl had to suffer because of the agent’s babbling

He was released on bail after spending a week in police custody

The agent had issued a work permit visa for Rs 70,000

A beautician job offer in Qatar, work permit check found fake

Mumbai

A 1-year-old girl from Jalandhar was demolished by an agent there. The girl remained in police custody in Mumbai for about a week. He was granted bail on Friday.

The girl’s lawyer Prabhakar Tripathi told NBT that the girl did not have a father. Mom cleans the dishes in the house. The money in the house was very tight, so the mother had given her a course of beautification. As soon as an agent in Jalandhar got information about the girl, he contacted her and her family. Offered to get a job as a beautician in Qatar. You will get a good salary there. When his family was ready, the agent took about Rs 70,000 from them and said that we would get a work permit visa. Within a few days, the girl was given a passport and visa papers. Tickets too. Asked to reach Mumbai on 28th August. From there there is a plane to Qatar.

Immigration officials became suspicious when the girl’s documents were checked at the Mumbai airport. When immigrants entered her visa number into their system, it turned out to be a work permit visa, while the agent wrote on the paper visa issued to the girl that it was a family visa. The agent made a duplicate and gave the girl that it was a family visa. The agent told the girl at the airport that your brothers live in Qatar. The girl, however, was skeptical as to why the agent told her this, but she had no choice as she had already paid the amount.

He was right when questioned by immigration officials at the Mumbai airport. He was immediately arrested. Later in court, her lawyer Prabhakar Tripathi told the judge that there was nothing wrong with the girl. The girl was made by a visa agent. The judge granted bail. During the argument in court, it was also understood that the agent had forged the girl’s ECR passport. According to Prabhakar Tripathi, ECR passport means – immigration check is required. For those who are not well educated or who have not even studied X, ECR passport is made. Although the girl was a 10th grader, the agent made her an ECR passport stating that she was illiterate.