The story of the dreaded criminal, who was imprisoned alive in a glass box under the ground

Ever since this dreaded criminal has gone behind the bars, since then he is locked in this 5.5X4.5 size glass box made inside the ground. Recently, when Robert requested that he be allowed to celebrate Christmas outside the jail, the jail administration said that now only your dead body will come out of this jail.

There were more than one criminal in the world of crime, who became infamous all over the world due to their ruthless crimes. Today we are going to tell you the story of a dangerous serial killer included in the list of those notorious criminals. This killer committed the first murder in his life when he was just 21 years old and this is about 45 years ago from today.

After this, as if the ghost of murder was on the head of this murderer and within just four years (1974-1978), four innocent people were put to death. But now this dreaded serial killer is on his 68th stage and is forever imprisoned in a glass box made underground. You must have felt strange to hear that who was such a criminal who was given such punishment. We are talking about the world’s most dangerous convicted murderer of crime, Robert Maudsley.

Let us tell you that on the occasion of Christmas, Robert had written a letter to the jail administration requesting that he be allowed to celebrate the festival with other prisoners. In such a situation, the administration considered Robert’s request for the first few days, then after that he rejected his argument saying that he is a very dreaded killer.

Robert is locked in a glass box since 1983

Robert was arrested in the year 1983, since then he has been imprisoned alone in this underground glass box lockup. The reasoning behind keeping Robert alone in this prison is that the jail administration does not want any other prisoner to face difficulties because of Robert.

Robert had even put his wife to death

According to the news of the news website ‘Daily Mail’, the cruel criminal Robert, living in the city of Liverpool, is currently kept in a prison in West Yorkshire. Of the four innocent people he had killed, his wife was also one of them. It is said that the story of Robert’s cruel deeds is still engraved on the tongue of every child of Great Britain. Robert spends about 23 out of 24 hours in the same closed prison.

This special jail is made only for Robert

Robert Maudsley has been kept in this special prison for carrying out incidents in dangerous and cruel ways in the past. Built in the ground in West Yorkshire, this glass box-shaped cell of 5.5X4.5 size was made in the year 1983 itself. In this cell made entirely of bullet proof glass, only Robert is spending the rest of his life.

When in recent days Robert had requested to celebrate Christmas with the rest of the prisoners, only then the prison administration was told that ‘now he will be able to come out of this prison only after his death’.