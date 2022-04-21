The story of the hammer gang who turned the streets of Karachi red with blood

In the year 1985, Mohammad Khan Junejo was the Prime Minister of Pakistan during the regime of General Zia. At that time, Pakistan had very good relations with the international community, especially the US. But in 1985 and 86, the common people of Pakistan had to bear the brunt of good relations with America, because during this time a gang had created a ruckus on the streets of Karachi. That’s why today the story of the Hammer gang, who made the streets of Karachi red with blood.

Karachi, the city of Pakistan, was the main in itself from the beginning. In the month of April 1985, Allah Vasaya, a resident of Multan, reached Karachi by train. Although he had to go to Clifton, he slept at the station as the night was longer. A few hours later, he found himself covered in blood and two other people lying next to him with injuries. A few days later, two more bodies were found a short distance from a bridge, then on April 21, three more people were killed.

After this a dead body was found on the railway track and till April 24, a total of nine people had been killed in the same way. Then in a village situated on the banks of the Lyari river, seven people were killed in the same way, after so many deaths, the police-administration was shocked. Then began the process of turning the streets of Karachi red with blood, in which many laborers, passers-by and beggars were killed. In the midst of all this, in an incident at the end of 1985, again the brutal murder of eight laborers simultaneously shook everyone.

Along with Karachi, there were murders in Rawalpindi, Hazara area, so the government formed the agency. They thought there would be some freak serial killer. One was also caught but he had no connection with the Hammer gang of Karachi. Meanwhile, a beggar who was injured in the attack told about this gang that they come by car and kill people by hitting them with a heavy object. In 1986, a team was formed involving an army officer to solve the case.

The team added every link related to the incident and gathered evidence. After this, after prolonged surveillance, the Libyan national was considered suspicious from an investment venture named ‘Pak Libya Holding’. Investigations revealed that Ammar, who was in charge of the Libyan holding, was running the Hammer Group with the help of an airport official. He told that he was taking retaliation (from the Libyan side) because of his friendship with America.

The people working in the Hammer group used to come from Libya to Karachi every evening on an evening flight and after carrying out the murders, they used to return to Libya by the morning flight. It was only Pakistani citizens who lived in Libya. These people used to carry out the crime in the local area of ​​Karachi or whatever area they were residing in Pakistan. But Pakistan did not do much in this matter, they declared Ammar as a disliked person and was exiled to Libya.

