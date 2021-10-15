The story of this footballer is like Tom Hanks’ ‘The Terminal’; Was stuck in the airport for 74 days, Aaditya Thackeray gave shelter

The Hollywood film ‘The Terminal’ was released in the year 2004. Tom Hanks played the character of Victor Navrowski in the film. In the film, Victor Navrowski gets stuck at the John Kennedy airport in the US. Actually, they do not get entry in America nor are they allowed to return home. In the film he was part of a military coup. This story is film, but this is what happened in real life with a Ghanaian footballer. Although he was not a part of any military coup, he was hit by the lockdown.

Ghanaian footballer Randy Juan Muller was stranded at the Mumbai airport for 74 days due to the lockdown. However, now he has got to stay in a hotel with the help of Aaditya Thackeray, son of Maharashtra Tourism Minister and Chief Minister of the state Uddhav Thackeray. Now he is waiting for the international flight to start, so that he can return home. Muller thanked Aaditya Thackeray and Yuva Sena functionary Rahul Kanal for their help. He said, ‘Thank you Aditya Thackeray, Rahul Kanal. Thank you so much.’

Muller came to India to play for a club in Kerala. He was to return home on a Kenya Airways plane. But the lockdown came into force. Due to this he got stuck at the Mumbai airport itself. Kanal said, ‘Muller told me that the airport staff helped him a lot. Muller used to spend his time in the artificial gardens of the airport. Somehow used to buy food from the stall. Used to spend his time with the airport staff.

Ghanian Footballer stranded for 74 days due to lockdown at Mumbai International Airport… @rogee99 ,23 years wanted to thank @AUThackeray ji and @AbhaGoradia ji he was crying in happinesss when I met him at the airport , best feeling a youth could get and yes pic.twitter.com/F3gaYwfwts — Rahul.N.Kanal (@Iamrahulkanal) June 3, 2020

According to the report of media reports, when he did not have money left, the airport staff helped him. The airport staff used to give them samosas and chutneys to eat. Along with this, many passengers also gave him books on his behalf. Muller was spending his time reading them. Meanwhile, a Twitter user noticed the footballer’s plight. He drew the attention of Aaditya Thackeray towards this. After this Kanal helped them to a hotel.

