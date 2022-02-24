The story of Vladimir Putin: how the media watcher became a KGB agent, world media headlines

Russia Ukraine War: The fall of the Berlin Wall that started the collapse of the USSR, the same crumbling wall gave such a boom to Vladimir Putin, who made the KGB’s secret agent the President of Russia at the sight. A President who has been in the news around the world today.

9 November 1989…The Berlin Wall, built between East and West Berlin, was toppled by civilians on both sides, and the Communist regime of East Germany remained in view…This event united East and West Germany, while the USSR (USSR) also started the fall… But this date in history also laid the foundation for the rise of the most powerful President of Russia… That man was none other than the current Russian President Vladimir Putin… Here the Berlin Wall fell and On the other hand, Putin, who was posted as a KGB agent in Dresden, eastern Germany, has moved back to his hometown of St. Petersburg… His role as a KGB agent has been fiercely used by his supporters to polish Putin’s political image.

What kind of spying did Putin do?

Vladimir Putin’s biographer Masha Gesson writes in her book “Man Without a Face, the Unlikely Rise of Vladimir Putin” that “many espionage tales of Putin, who joined the KGB at the age of 23, are told by his supporters, but who According to the documents available, Putin’s job in eastern Germany was only to collect press clippings and monitor the local media, he was not given any important responsibility…”

Putin’s high flight

Back in the 1990s, where, after coming to St. Petersburg, Putin played an important role in the municipal corporation… he was accused of corruption, investigated and proved to be true, but due to good relations with the then mayor of St. Petersburg, Anatoly Sobchak, Putin’s The hair was not frizzy either. After this, Putin went on climbing upwards in politics. In 1997, the then Russian President Boris Yeltsin made him the Prime Minister of Russia. Then when Yeltsin abruptly resigned from the presidency, Putin became acting President… The first thing he did in this position was to free him of all corruption charges against Yeltsin.

Good days for Putin and Russia

In 2000, Putin was elected President of the country with 53 percent of the votes… His ‘image’ played a big role in his victory. Unlike the rest of his rivals, Putin emerged as a law-and-order candidate. This was the period, when Russia was troubled by corruption, in such a situation, the countrymen saw a ray of hope in Putin and they also lived up to this expectation… He brought the country out of the economic crisis. The good days the country saw financially added to Putin’s popularity even more. The result was that in 2004, people once again elected him as their leader.

strong hold on power

Like America, the President cannot be elected for the third consecutive term in Russia. So Dmitry Medvedev became the President of the country and he chose Putin as his Prime Minister. It is believed that Medvedev was the president only on paper, while the country’s command was actually in the hands of Putin. During Medvedev’s era, it was announced that from the next election, the President’s term would be six years instead of four. Putin again returned to the presidency in 2012. This time for six years and this time he appointed Medvedev as his prime minister. In 2018 Putin is once again in power. This time with a record 75 per cent votes. There was no tough opponent standing in front of him… In such a situation, his victory was considered certain even before the election.

Who called Putin the Mafia?

In her book “Man Without a Face, the Unlikely Rise of Vladimir Putin”, author Masha Gesson writes that “Putin is running the government as a mafia… in the West he is also called a “villain of Bond” … but in Russia he is This image has benefited and now they can maintain this image at least till 2024.”