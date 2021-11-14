The String of ISIS Attacks That Killed Three Generations of One Afghan Family

Very few people understand the devastating new reality than Masuma and her family. In just two weeks, she and her relatives lost their grandfather, father and son – three generations of Afghan men who spent most of their lives in the war-torn country but died after the bloodshed.

“We did not expect this when the Taliban came to power,” said Masoom’s uncle, Abdul Raziq Rajabi, 50, in the morning after Massam’s death. “But I can’t say now whether the Taliban will support our people.”

After the attack, an unsettled silence surrounded their neighboring mud brick houses, which had narrow alleys and power lines hanging over their heads. The Pashtun heartland of the country is one of the handful of Shia districts in Kandahar. There are thousands of Shiites – an ethnic minority who have been persecuted for centuries – who have migrated to the southern cities for work or to escape violence. Others have lived in the South for hundreds of years.

Masuma’s father-in-law, Haji Nematullah Rajabi, 60, migrated to Kandahar from the central province of Ghazni about half a century ago and lived a relatively comfortable life in the city. He started selling farm implements, married his wife Sugra and eventually had a daughter and two sons.

The son of Ezzatullah Rajabi, 33, Sugra and Nematullah married Masuma and they had three children of their own. They moved to Kunduz, the economic hub of northern Afghanistan. The decision meant expanding the family business, but Ezzatullah’s mother feared. After the Taliban briefly took control of the city in 2015 and 2016, Sugra called every week to return to Kandahar.