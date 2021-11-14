The String of ISIS Attacks That Killed Three Generations of One Afghan Family
KANDAHAR, Afghanistan – Masuma Rajabi burst into tears when she saw her relatives flooding her family yard.
Her family had gathered there twice in the past two weeks: first to mourn the death of her husband, who was killed in a suicide attack on a Shia mosque in northern Afghanistan, and then a second blast at a Shia mosque in Kandahar. , Killed her mother-in-law and stabbed her 15-year-old son in the skull.
She clung to the hope that Massam would recover. But now, seeing her husband’s cousin and her mother crying quietly, Masuma knew that she too had lost him.
“How is this possible?” Masuma, 32, asked, burying her face in her wet head scarf.
For decades, violence has erupted in Afghanistan’s Shia community, first perpetrated by the Taliban – who are considered Shia hypocrites – and in recent years the Islamic State of Khorasan, or ISIS-K.
When the Taliban, a hardline Sunni Muslim, seized power in August, they vowed to end decades of bloodshed and try to reassure Afghan Shiites that they would not be targeted again, as they did during the group’s previous regime from 1996 to 2001. This time, the Taliban has allowed Shiites to observe the holy holiday of Ashura; He sent Shia clerics to reach out to Shia communities; They visited Shia mosques to show solidarity and vowed that the new government would keep them safe.
But two suicide bombings by ISIS-K on mosques in October killed a total of more than 90 people and injured hundreds more. In fact, there are fears that the Taliban will allow the Islamic State’s campaign against Afghan Shiites to be unchecked. The attacks also raised concerns about neighboring Iran, Shia Muslim theocracy and the self-proclaimed guardians of Shia Muslims around the world, with officials expressing concern about the future of Afghan Shias under the Taliban regime and the resurgence of ISIS-K. On Iranian soil.
Many Afghan Shiites now fear the beginning of a new brutal chapter, in which their security once depended on the movement that targeted them.
Very few people understand the devastating new reality than Masuma and her family. In just two weeks, she and her relatives lost their grandfather, father and son – three generations of Afghan men who spent most of their lives in the war-torn country but died after the bloodshed.
“We did not expect this when the Taliban came to power,” said Masoom’s uncle, Abdul Raziq Rajabi, 50, in the morning after Massam’s death. “But I can’t say now whether the Taliban will support our people.”
After the attack, an unsettled silence surrounded their neighboring mud brick houses, which had narrow alleys and power lines hanging over their heads. The Pashtun heartland of the country is one of the handful of Shia districts in Kandahar. There are thousands of Shiites – an ethnic minority who have been persecuted for centuries – who have migrated to the southern cities for work or to escape violence. Others have lived in the South for hundreds of years.
Masuma’s father-in-law, Haji Nematullah Rajabi, 60, migrated to Kandahar from the central province of Ghazni about half a century ago and lived a relatively comfortable life in the city. He started selling farm implements, married his wife Sugra and eventually had a daughter and two sons.
The son of Ezzatullah Rajabi, 33, Sugra and Nematullah married Masuma and they had three children of their own. They moved to Kunduz, the economic hub of northern Afghanistan. The decision meant expanding the family business, but Ezzatullah’s mother feared. After the Taliban briefly took control of the city in 2015 and 2016, Sugra called every week to return to Kandahar.
Yet, when the Taliban launched a military offensive last summer, Ezzatullah was on the brink. After the group seized power and made a public pledge to protect Afghan Shiites, who make up 10 to 20 percent of the country’s population, Ezzatullah said his fears were allayed.
Then on October 8, Islamic State suicide bombers destroyed the Ezzatullah mosque in Kunduz, killing at least 43 people.
Masuma heard an explosion and, knowing that her husband had gone there to pray, she ran to the mosque. She searched for the corpse, which was being carried in a bloody scarf, looking for him. The next morning, Nematullah came from Kandahar and found Ezzatullah’s body in the hospital morgue – his limbs bent like rag dolls. Seeing him, Nematullah almost collapsed.
The family returned to Kandahar to bury Ezzatullah and the next Friday – determined to show his unwavering faith – Nemtullah went to his mosque to pray. He called Masuma three times that morning and asked her to send his eldest grandson Masum to accompany him.
Masuma was patient. But around 1pm, she heard another explosion – this time by two suicide bombers who broke into the mosque during Friday prayers. The bodies were scattered on the blood-stained carpet. Frightened survivors rushed out of the building through broken windows, while others searched for loved ones.
Ahmed Zia, Nemtullah’s living son, found him among the corpses – his right side bloodied, his eyes closed and unable to speak – and then saw Massam, whose head was wrapped in a blood-stained scarf. He rushed them both to the hospital, where Massam was placed on life support and Nemtullah died – at least one of the 47 people died that day.
The attack on the Bibi Fatima Mosque was the first ISIS-K attack in Kandahar, the Taliban’s historic stronghold, and shocked the Shia community there. For many, the ensuing week was marked by mourning and mourning. In a Shiite area, mourners poured daily into the cemetery for the victims of the bombings, praying in rows of fresh graves.
Near the cemetery gate, a group of men were passing by a teapot, discussing safety. The new, untested government cannot face the threat of a resurgence of ISIS-K, some said. Others questioned the Taliban’s intentions to protect Afghan Shiites – wondering if some would see the recent attacks as an invitation to kill Shiites freely.
“The Taliban are just saying they are trying to protect us, but why should we trust them?” Khalil, 36, asked looking at the grave.
Understand Taliban control in Afghanistan
Who are the Taliban? The Taliban emerged in 1994 following the withdrawal of Soviet troops from Afghanistan in 1989. They used brutal public punishments, such as flogging, mutilation, and mass executions, to enforce their rules. Here’s more about their original story and their record as rulers.
For Shia community leaders, the meaning of the bombing was clear: it was time to take security back into their own hands. A few days after the attack, he met with Taliban officials at the mosque – the air is still heavy with the smell of burnt meat – and the new government demanded the return of confiscated weapons to about 40 Shia places of worship in Kandahar.
The Taliban agreed to return up to three weapons to each Shia mosque and to compensate the families of the bombing victims.
“Not only the Shia nation but all the people of Kandahar have a right to safety,” said Haji Mulla Abdul Ghaffar Mohammadi, 41, the Taliban’s police chief in Kandahar, in an interview.
But weeks later, the Taliban have not yet returned the weapons – prompting some Shia leaders to take matters into their own hands.
The next Friday, as people entered the Bibi Fatima Mosque, people with two Kalashnikov rifles entered the entrance, while plainclothes security guards patrolled behind the counter of a nearby shop. The others around were sitting on almost every roof, their bodies crushed and their arms down to the pavement.
.
Still, many remained on the sidelines. At the Rajabi family home, Izzatullah’s brother, Ahmed Zia, planned to go to the mosque, but his mother did not allow it.
“He’s the only boy I’ve left,” his mother Sugra said calmly.
He gave her a painful look, Massam’s condition became heavy on his mind. The boy had been in the hospital for the past week, intubated and unconscious. Eleven relatives squeezed an old manual oxygen pump to keep him alive.
When Ahmed Zia returned to the hospital that night, doctors gave him alarming news: Massim was brain dead.
The next morning, the family gathered for a good rehearsal of death. Relatives visited the family, prayed in the mosque, and next to his father and grandfather, took Massam’s body to the cemetery for burial.
Vali Arian contributed to the report from Istanbul.
#String #ISIS #Attacks #Killed #Generations #Afghan #Family
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.