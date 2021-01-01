The study of social behavior: Beyond the realm of loved ones – NBT editorial New study on social behavior beyond the realm of loved ones

A study report published last week in the international research journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences caught the attention of many. For the first time in this study, in the context of different countries, an attempt was made to see where the people of which country stand in terms of socially conscious behavior. Socially conscious behavior means taking care of the likes and dislikes of those who do not have a direct relationship with you, those whom you do not know.

The special thing was that it only included behaviors that didn’t cost us anything or that didn’t require time. According to a study of people from 31 countries, India ranks third from bottom to top in this regard. Only Turkey and Indonesia are below that. In this case, Japan is at the top, where the percentage of people behaving well is 72. Australians are second and third with 69 per cent and Mexicans 68 per cent respectively. India is at 50 per cent. It’s worth noting that caring for the feelings of others isn’t just about saying sorry-thank you. Otherwise, Canada, the most humble country in the world, with a low score of 57 percent, will not be included in the study.



What is the law of domestic violence in which Honey Singh and Karan Mehra are accused? This is the punishment if convicted

However, this number does not make much difference. It is important to note that our behavior generally depends on our wider social consciousness, which is largely determined by our cultural environment. In this case, it is a complex question why different countries, societies are in different positions. The study report also states that more studies are needed to explain the different situations in different countries, but two things are clear. One is that countries and societies where people are equipped with advanced social consciousness, i.e. where they are aware of the interests of unknown people, their feelings, have more mutual trust which has a positive impact on political, economic policies and development. Is. For example, there is no need for strict laws and there is openness in the environment.

What are the children who are locked up in homes lost during the Corona era? Contact a British expert

Secondly, these social rules do not remain the same. They change over time. This means that no matter how complex the process, this process of change can be turned positive by careful analysis. If examined in the social and cultural spheres of our country, the paradox of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam i.e. the whole earth as a family with the reality of treating certain sections of our own society as separate from ourselves can be a good case study.