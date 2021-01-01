The study of social behavior: Beyond the realm of loved ones – NBT editorial New study on social behavior beyond the realm of loved ones
However, this number does not make much difference. It is important to note that our behavior generally depends on our wider social consciousness, which is largely determined by our cultural environment. In this case, it is a complex question why different countries, societies are in different positions. The study report also states that more studies are needed to explain the different situations in different countries, but two things are clear. One is that countries and societies where people are equipped with advanced social consciousness, i.e. where they are aware of the interests of unknown people, their feelings, have more mutual trust which has a positive impact on political, economic policies and development. Is. For example, there is no need for strict laws and there is openness in the environment.
Secondly, these social rules do not remain the same. They change over time. This means that no matter how complex the process, this process of change can be turned positive by careful analysis. If examined in the social and cultural spheres of our country, the paradox of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam i.e. the whole earth as a family with the reality of treating certain sections of our own society as separate from ourselves can be a good case study.
#study #social #behavior #realm #loved #NBT #editorial #study #social #behavior #realm #loved
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.