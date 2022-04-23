The style of chatting will change on WhatsApp this facility will be available like Facebook Messenger

WhatsApp is the most used messaging app in the world. Which keeps on bringing new features and updates in view of keeping the customers engaged and security. Meta-owned instant messaging app is going to give more convenience to the users, which will be similar to Facebook and Messenger. The company has announced that it is working to add more React features during the new update. Which will be rolled out soon.

According to the information, under the Reaction feature, users or groups can long-press a message and react to a particular message by emoji. It will be very similar to Facebook and Messenger reactions.

In the latest update, WhatsApp is said to add more feedback options for Android users. Under this, users can reply or respond to a message with more emoji. Also different touch tones can also be found. After its rollout, the style of chatting of users will change. Because you will be able to reply to any message in less time than you have to type and by emoji in a unique way.

How will it affect the users

Only a select few emoji are still available for reaction on WhatsApp. In such a situation, people exchange messages with the same old emoji. But with the introduction of new emoji, people can use WhatsApp more, which can further enhance the conversation by messaging people.

how to use

According to WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo, when the new version of Message Reaction is rolled out to beta testers, they will be able to select more emoji by tapping on the plus button. When tapping the plus button, you can select an emoji from the emoji keyboard to send it in response to a message.

6 types of emoji now

WhatsApp currently offers 6 types of emoji. This includes Like, Love, Laugh, Surprise, Sad and Thanks. At the same time, the version of the messaging app is being made better.

Rolling out these features as well

According to a report by WABetaInfo a few days ago, the messaging app is working on several features. Which includes the removal of the Lost Seen feature, 2GB of data sharing, 32 voice calls simultaneously and many more.