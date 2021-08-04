The Subscription Buffet May Be Over

This article is part of Technology newsletter. You can register here to receive it during the week.

An all-you-can-eat buffet can be glorious. (Um, at least before Covid-19.) Pay one price and get options to enjoy roast beef, pizza, green beans, chocolate fountain and more. It’s gluttony made easy.

Many digital service subscriptions work the same way. Netflix, Spotify, and Amazon Prime typically charge a fee for accessing a collection of goodies.

There are signs, however, that all-you-can-eat digital subscriptions are becoming more nuanced. Some companies, including Disney and Whole Foods, the Amazon-owned grocery chain, charge subscribers more for compelling extras. Others, including Spotify and YouTube, are experimenting with cheaper subscriptions with trade-offs. Both strategies can show that the endless digital buffet is changing for good.

I don’t know if the subscription strategies will hold up, or how we might react to having more choices. Maybe you would like the option to pay less at the buffet because you always skip dessert or pay a little more for the filet mignon. Or it could ruin the sheer appeal of the buffet.