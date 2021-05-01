The Suicide Squad director James Gunn REVEALS his favourite Bollywood film and it stars Aamir Khan





Common Hollywood director James Gunn, who is understood for helming movies like The Suicide Squad, Guardians of the Galaxy and others, has revealed his favourite Bollywood film. And very similar to the selection of many Worldwide celebs, this Hindi film too stars Aamir Khan in a lead function. When you should be pondering that it’s both 3 Idiots or Dangal, the filmmaker has chosen Ashutosh Gowariker’s Lagaan to be his favourite. In a latest interactin on Twitter, a fan requested “Do you see any Indian motion pictures sir? To which he replied, Many. Lagaan might be my favourite.” Properly, this reply of James has undoubtedly gained the hearts of many Indians. Additionally Learn – From Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone to Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif: 5 superhit pairs who’ll be reuniting on display screen – view pics

Do you see any Indian motion pictures @JamesGunn sir ? — S.Pranav Aatish (@aatish_pranav) May 4, 2021

Many. Lagaan might be my favourite. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 4, 2021

Lagaan, which acquired nominated in Oscars 2002 within the class of the Finest Overseas Language Film, additionally featured Gracy Singh, Rachel Shelley and Paul Blackthorne in lead roles. The film was produced by Aamir Khan beneath his banner Aamir Khan Productions. Additionally Learn – Throwback: Anushka Sharma’s FAILED audition for 3 Idiots can’t be missed – watch video

In the meantime, Aamir Khan will likely be subsequent seen in Laal Singh Chadda alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan. Speaking in regards to the film, everyone knows that it is a remake of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump. The latter was based mostly on a 1986’s novel by the identical identify, written by Winston Groom. Tom Hanks performed the lead character alongside Robert Wright and Gary Sinise. The film acquired a number of accolades and was the largest hit of that 12 months. Forrest Gump swept the Academy Awards for Finest Image, Finest Director, Finest Tailored Screenplay, Finest Visible Results and Finest Film Enhancing. In the meantime, Hanks was applauded for his efficiency with the Finest Actor Oscar award. The film additionally carried out properly on the Golden Globes, Individuals’s Selection Awards, and Younger Artist Awards. It’s written by widespread actor Atul Kulkarni and directed by Secret Famous person helmer Advait Chandan. Additionally Learn – Tuesday Trivia: Do you know Kareena Kapoor Khan rejected THIS Hrithik Roshan starrer which turned out to be a blockbuster?

