‘The Suicide Squad’ Review: Train Them! Excite Them! Arm Them!

Joke, joke, kill, kill – that more or less sums up “The Suicide Squad”, the latest installment in the DC Comics franchise. Bright, busy, and exceedingly self-satisfied, this chapter follows the comic book movie pattern, now with 20 percent more gore. It also has enough cinematic allusions to give critics something to chew on. When you ask writer-director James Gunn how he likes his steak, I’m pretty sure he’s flashing on “Pulp Fiction” and, summoning John Travolta to his sweetest, says “Bloody as hell”.

There are things going on, you bet. Most of the time, guns and faceless minions die by truck as top-end recruits – Idris Elba, Margot Robbie, and a fierce Viola Davis – earn their wages with a precisely timed shtick and impeccable professionalism. Robbie and Davis both embrace their stereotypical roles with energy, but neither has enough to do. Elba is pleasantly loose as Bloodsport, an archetype of the reluctant squad leader who, unlike most of the screen-cluttering B-squad, has a personality livening up his badass crust.

A few other familiar headliners appear, including Sylvester Stallone, Pete Davidson, and most notably Taika Waititi, who took the reins of the “Thor” movies for Marvel and whose presence here reads like a flashing joke. In 2018, Gunn – who directed the first two “Guardians of the Galaxy” films – was excommunicated by Marvel in a social media storm. After being called out for making tasteless jokes on Twitter Once Upon a Time, Gunn was fired. There were waved Twitter pitchforks and, from Gunn, a heartfelt self-flagellation; then, as a sign of cancellation of the cultural madness, he was rehired less than a year later.