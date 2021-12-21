The sultan of Dubai had a heavy separation from his ex-wife, HC ordered to pay $73.30 million

The Sultan of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed, is facing a lot of separation from his wife. He will now have to pay $ 730 million or about Rs 5500 crore to the ex-wife to take custody of their children. The High Court of London has given this decision. The dispute between Sheikh Mohammed and his ex-wife Haya has been going on for a long time over children. Haya had moved to the UK with children in 2019. He claimed in the same court.

In the UK, this amount is now being said to be the largest compensation amount ever in a family dispute case. But still it is much less than the demand of Haya. Haya had demanded 1.4 billion pounds. Haya said in the court – she wants to free her children from the influence of the Sultan. Haya seems to be the sister of King Abdullah of Jordan in the relationship.

Judge Philip Moore said the Sultan would have to pay the price given the grave danger to the lives of Haya and the two children. This danger has been told from the Sultan himself. The judge said – she is not asking for any amount for herself. She is only asking for the price of her security. She is demanding compensation for the loss she has suffered due to the breakdown of the marriage. Judge Andrew said that Sheikh Mohammed wanted to do what he thought was right with the help of his government. The judge said that he has continuously harassed Princess Haya ever since she left for England and arrived here.

According to the order of the British High Court, an amount of 290 million pounds will remain in HSBC Bank as a guarantee. The decision is being seen as a major victory for Haya. Sheikh Mohammed has denied accepting all these allegations. Sheikh Maktoum is the millionaire ruler of Dubai.

In 2019, Princess Haya bint Al Hussein left her husband. Princess Haya is Sheikh Mohammed’s sixth wife. She moved to Germany with her 7-year-old son Zayed and 11-year-old daughter Al Jalila. There he requested for political asylum. Princess Haya, who studied at Oxford, has not appeared in public since 20 May 2019. However, Sheikh Mohammed is accused of using Pegasus to spy on his ex-wife Princess Haya.