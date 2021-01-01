The Supreme Court called for the establishment of a special CBI court … asked the government to provide infrastructure

Expressing concern over the pending case of criminal cases against MLAs and MPs, the apex court said that more specialized and CBI courts need to be set up to deal with the matter. The Supreme Court has asked the Central and State Governments to assist in providing infrastructure where special courts need to be set up.

Order on BJP leader’s applicationThe apex court passed the order while hearing the petition of BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay. Upadhyay has said that a special court should be set up to expedite pending criminal cases against MPs and MLAs. The Supreme Court has said in its judgment that one or two special courts in the state will mock justice as there are a large number of pending cases.

Given the example of Madhya PradeshCiting the example of Madhya Pradesh, the Supreme Court said that there is a special court in Bhopal, it is not possible to physically produce people from different parts of the state. This is a mockery of justice. The apex court said there was a need to set up several special courts and CBI courts in the states. It is not possible to prosecute in one or two special courts in the state.

Asked to establish a special courtThe Supreme Court has suggested that special courts should be set up in different parts of the state and where there are more than 100 pending cases. The Supreme Court has asked the High Court to set up special courts where necessary for the hearing of pending cases. The apex court said that the central and state governments should provide adequate infrastructure to the high court so that special courts can be set up as required.

Concerns over pending cases: Supreme Court The Supreme Court said that we do not want to go into pending cases independently but we are concerned about the current pending situation. The apex court said that the solicitor general had told the court that he would take up the matter with the CBI director so that the CBI could get adequate manpower and infrastructure so that the investigation could be completed in time. The High Court is requested to ensure timely hearing of such cases, the court said.