The Supreme Court has stayed the High Court’s order granting bail to the accused who raped a minor girl

The Supreme Court has stayed the Rajasthan High Court’s order granting bail to a man accused of raping his minor daughter. The court also said that the accused must stay in jail for a minimum in the interest of justice until the answers of the plaintiff witnesses in the case are recorded. The apex court directed the accused to surrender before the competent court within a week. The court passed the order on a petition filed by the girl challenging the High Court’s order granting bail to the victim’s father.A bench of justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Hrishikesh Roy said the state lawyers had said that the hearing in the case would begin in September this year and every effort would be made to complete it as soon as possible. In its order dated August 16, the bench said, “We therefore believe that in the interest of justice and in accordance with the law, the defendant must remain in jail for No. 2 (accused).

An FIR was lodged against the accused in April last year under the Indian Penal Code and the Poxo Act. The girl had alleged that the accused sexually harassed her when she was about to sit for her fourth exam and this trend continued. The apex court said that the bail order of the high court had considered only the aspect that the trial in the case would take a long time. The Supreme Court said, “However, these cases under the Poxo Act would be contrary to the directions for disposal of priority.” No other reason was given.

