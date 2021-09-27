The Supreme Court on Monday slammed the Center for making last-minute changes in the examination pattern of the postgraduate National Eligibility Cum Entrance Examination-Super Specialty (NEET-SS) 2021: ‘Doctors cannot be treated like football. Out in the center for a last minute change in the pattern of the NEET exam

The Supreme Court has strongly commented on the last-minute changes in the pattern of examinations for admission to PG Doctors ’NEET Super Specialty Course. While hearing the case, the Supreme Court has said that doctors should not be treated like football. The pattern of the exam cannot be changed at the last minute. We cannot leave doctors at the mercy of insensitive bureaucrats.

The apex court had issued notices to the Center and the National Board of Examinations (NBE) in the matter and asked them to file replies. In it, PG doctors have challenged the NBE’s decision to change the format of the exam at the last minute for admission to NEET’s super specialty course.

Justice DY Chandrachud has slammed the NBE and NMC (National Medical Commission) in the case. The court said that you should contact the Ministry of Health in this case and settle it. Otherwise you should be ready to pass the composition from the Supreme Court.

Why can’t it be effective from next year?

The Supreme Court has said that changes in the examination system cannot take effect from next year. When the students have already started the preparation then why the pattern was changed in the middle. PG Doctors had already started preparing for the super specialty course. At the last minute, the method of examination has changed. Why isn’t it done from next year?

The Supreme Court asked the NBE and NMC what are you doing? We are dealing with matters related to the life of the doctor. You issue a notice and change the pattern. NBE’s attorneys then said the necessary approvals had been obtained.

Don’t treat doctors like football

Justice Chandrachud was not satisfied with the answer and said that you should not treat doctors like power game football. You have a meeting on this topic and fix your house. We cannot leave doctors at the mercy of insensitive bureaucrats.

The bench has asked NBEs and NBCs to contact the health ministry to keep their homes tidy. This is a very important topic for his (doctor’s) career. You can’t make that change at the last minute. The Supreme Court said that the pattern of examination is study-wise and what will happen if you change it?

The Supreme Court warned the NBE and NMC that if the authorities did not come up with a solution, we would pass the structure. You should treat young doctors sensitively. You can’t deal with their lives that way. If we are not satisfied with the decision of the meeting, then you should be ready for the structure of the Supreme Court. The next hearing is now set for next week.

What’s the matter

An application has been filed in the Supreme Court on behalf of 41 doctors stating that the examination was scheduled by the National Examination Board in July and will be held on November 13 and 14. Meanwhile, it has been said that the pattern of the exam will be changed by issuing a notification on August 31. The challenge is to change the pattern at the last moment of the exam. The petition said that for the last three years, the candidates were preparing on the previous pattern and the pattern was changed during the examination.