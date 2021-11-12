The Supreme Court Tactic That Aims to Kill Affirmative Action



The lawsuit against North Carolina and Harvard was devised by financial adviser Edward Blum, who established fair admission for students. He has led more than two dozen lawsuits challenging affirmative action and voting rights laws, including the lawsuit against the University of Texas at Austin, which led to the most recent Supreme Court ruling in 2016 in favor of race-based access policies.

The plaintiffs accused Harvard of using subjective personal metrics to discriminate against high-performing Asian Americans and to create vague boundaries for their access. The argument in North Carolina was more traditional, claiming that the university discriminated against white and Asian applicants by giving preference to black, Hispanic and Native American applicants. Universities denied the allegations and defended their admissions procedures.

Bilateral attacks subsided when the North Carolina case fell behind the Harvard case two years later. While a federal judge ruled in favor of Harvard in 2019 and the Court of Appeals upheld that decision in 2020, a judge did not rule in the North Carolina case until last month – as well as in favor of the university.

If the judges choose to hear both cases, the court may either maintain the admissions system in one or the other university or in both, or seek specific solutions, which have little to do with higher education as a whole. Or it may rule more broadly by taking up the larger issue of race-conscious access in decisions that apply across the country.

Harvard declined to comment on the plaintiff’s appeal to the Supreme Court. The University of North Carolina did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

With the exception of explicitly linked cases, such as the University of Michigan lawsuit that led to the 2003 affirmative action decision, the Supreme Court usually does not hear cases before an appellate decision unless it involves exceptional or urgent matters, such as the recent Texas abortion challenge. .

Such an immediate review, jumping to the Court of Appeal, is called “pre-judgment certiorari” and in particular President Richard M. The tape recordings are used in cases of national crisis, such as Nixon’s refusal to give them to special prosecutors.

