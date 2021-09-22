The Supreme Court this year refused to withdraw the order admitting women for NDA admission

The Supreme Court has refused to withdraw an order allowing women to enter the NDA this year. The Supreme Court has said that while the armed forces are capable of dealing with emergencies, we cannot postpone the entry of women into the NDM for a year. The apex court rejected the central government’s contention that the apex court should withdraw the order allowing women to sit for NDA entry this year.

Armed forces are capable of dealing with emergencies

Supreme Court Justice S.K. A bench headed by Kaul appealed to the defense ministry to withdraw the order for women to sit next to the NDA. The next admission is on November 14th. The Supreme Court refused to withdraw its interim order. The Ministry of Defense had said that women should not be allowed in the current entrance exams as all the mechanisms from the training parameters are yet to be created and it will take time till May 2022.

The strict role of the Supreme Court

Meanwhile, advocates for petitioner Kush Kalra argued that there are two exams each year and that if women were allowed to sit in May 2022, it would mean that women would be admitted in 2023. The Supreme Court said women’s entry into the NDM could not be postponed for a year.

Women’s rights cannot be avoided: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court has said that the armed forces are capable of dealing with emergencies, so they should find some quick solutions so that women in the NDM can be assured immediately. The court said women’s rights could not be denied. We don’t want to lie to women by promising them an entrance exam in November and telling them that their exam will be taken later.

Women need to be considered instead of postponing admission

During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhatti, who was present at the defense ministry, said a mechanism would be set up for admission of women candidates. This will include a method of motivating and training women. The Director General of Medical Services and expert bodies will set the medical standards for the admission of women candidates in the services of the three candidates.

The central government argued

For this, the criteria for training will be determined according to their age, young age, the nature of their training and the functional and operational needs of the Navy, Air Force and Army. Courses and criteria for field training will be decided. Infrastructure for women will also have to be decided, it will take time. All this will be completed by May 2022. In such a situation, women should not be placed in the upcoming NDA exam i.e. November 14 entrance exam. “We do not understand that the armed forces will not be able to deal with this situation,” Justice Kaul’s bench said. Instead of taking the position you are taking on not keeping women at the entrance, you need to think about them.

The Ministry of Defense will meet the UPSC and take steps regarding the revised notification

The Supreme Court said, “We have read your affidavit in detail. We appreciate your efforts. You mentioned fitness test, other things from the syllabus but we cannot accept the request to postpone this year’s women’s entrance exam.” The women are waiting for the November exam. We don’t want to end it. Don’t ask us to withdraw your order. The armed forces face an even more difficult situation. We are sure she will find a way in this case as well.

The hearing is scheduled for January

The result will come two months after the examination, so we keep the petition pending and the hearing has been adjourned till the third week of January. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Defense is asked to meet the UPSC and inform them about the parameters so that the UPSC can issue a revised notification regarding the inclusion of women in the November exams. Earlier, the UPSC had said it could not issue a revised notification, awaiting directions from the defense ministry. The Supreme Court has said that the ministry should take necessary steps for this. The Supreme Court finally said that this is a phase of change and we cannot postpone the change. This test may not give the best results but we are looking to the future.

We would not like to withdraw our order … The case is pending

The apex court said in its order that the defense ministry had pointed out some problems. Actually she is saying that there is no jam today, no jam tomorrow. “It’s hard for us to accept that,” the Supreme Court said. Armed forces face extremely difficult situations, be it border issues or internal security issues, they handle both emergencies well and that is part of their training. We are confident that the armed forces will deal with the emergency. In such a situation, we would not like to withdraw our order in which we have instructed that women should be allowed to sit for the entrance exam this year. We keep the petition pending.