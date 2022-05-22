The Sydney Morning Herald is the country’s largest masthead



The Sydney Morning Herald has prolonged its lead as the country’s largest masthead, with greater than 8.4 million readers throughout digital and print over the previous yr.

Roy Morgan figures launched on Monday present the Herald was the go-to vacation spot for newsreaders as they handled rising coronavirus circumstances and different key occasions affecting NSW in the 12 months to March 2022.

9’s newspapers, together with the Herald and The Age, and digital platforms had an unduplicated viewers of 12.581 million. Credit score:Louie Douvis

The common print readership was 2 million readers throughout a median four-week interval, whereas The Herald’s digital viewers averaged 7.5 million. The whole viewers fell 1.8 per cent to eight.4 million.

The mixed determine makes The Herald the largest publication in the nation, forward of The Australian (with a median readership of 5.1 million) and Rupert Murdoch’s The Every day Telegraph, which has a median readership of 4.6 million – a 5.3 per cent fall on yearly foundation.