The Taliban have come, but will they survive?

Ranjit Kumar

An interim government led by the influential radical Haqqani network was announced on September 7 after the Taliban took control of Kabul on August 15, but smooth civilian administration in Afghanistan has not been restored even after three weeks. There is no money in the ATM. People stand in the market to sell valuables at home so that they can arrange dinner. On the one hand there is a shortage of daily necessities in the market and on the other hand Taliban goons are pushing women agitating for their rights in the streets at gunpoint. Normal work in the offices could not be undone. The Ministry of Women’s Welfare has been renamed the Ministry of Shil and Sin. The United States has banned the use of funds from Afghan banks abroad, banned borrowing from international banks, and halted Afghanistan’s international trade.

Frightened bureaucracy

The Taliban have captured the rebel-held Panjshir Valley, which is considered impregnable, but rebel leaders Ahmed Masood and Amarullah Saleh have not surrendered. Attacks by the Islamic State militia on the Taliban have suddenly intensified. To rule Afghanistan peacefully, the Taliban must not only reconcile their factions, but also control the “lions of Panjshir” and the Islamic State. Despite the announcement of a 33-member cabinet, there is no indication that ministers in the interim government have begun to discharge their official duties responsibly. Terrorist bureaucrats are absent from offices. Mulla Bardar, a prime ministerial candidate but deputy prime minister, has fled to Kandahar after being beaten by Haqqanis in Kabul. The English-speaking Taliban in Doha who were negotiating with the international community have not been able to return to Kabul. Stanikzai, the Taliban’s top negotiator in Doha, who was to become foreign minister, has been named deputy foreign minister, but his speech has stalled.

The Taliban captured Kabul on the strength of Pakistani forces, but its leaders still do not understand that the regime can be run not on the strength of terrorism but with the support of the people there and with the approval of the international community. The Taliban was advised to stay away from terrorism after Prime Minister Narendra Modi revealed the character of the Taliban (which neither Pakistan nor China objected to) at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Dushanbe. Prime Minister Modi said that the Taliban should be identified only by collective decision, it could shatter the dreams of the Taliban’s godfather Pakistan.

Only if the Taliban needs political approval from the United States and its allies can it receive international financial and other commercial assistance. This will only be possible if the Taliban promises to guarantee the human rights of ordinary people, and will end all forms of discrimination against women. Apart from this, the Taliban cannot be included in the international fraternity.

The Taliban is not only facing the silent resentment of the people of our country, it is completely alienated from the rest of the world. As a result, a serious humanitarian crisis has erupted in Afghanistan and the exercise of providing humanitarian assistance through international organizations has begun there. The problem is that uneducated Taliban fighters on the streets intimidate ordinary people into believing that Afghanistan will be governed and governed only by Sharia law. The Pakistani government is also advocating this, but Imran Khan fears that the Pakistani Taliban (TTP), inspired by the Afghan Taliban, may adopt an aggressive attitude to establish an Islamic emirate there as well. China is concerned that Uighur insurgents in the Xinjiang region could raise concerns for China, inspired by the Taliban. India fears that the jihadis who became unemployed and jobless under the Taliban regime will not turn their backs on Kashmir. The United States and Western nations are concerned that al Qaeda will not be able to raise money from Afghanistan again.

The Taliban could offer no credible assurance to the international community that all countries could restore normal relations with its government. China and Pakistan would love to take advantage of this situation, but both could benefit from a prosperous Afghanistan. Pakistan felt that it would use the Taliban to gain more strategic capabilities than India. China thought it would succeed in expanding its belt and road project to Central Asia and West Asia by making the Taliban as bigoted as Pakistan. But these desires do not seem to be fulfilled. What will China and Pakistan exploit from Afghanistan, which was devastated in a month under the Taliban regime?

The dark future

This raises the big question of how long the Taliban can stay in Kabul. Disagreements and violent fighting within the Taliban will also intensify as not all groups in power participate. Various Taliban groups have said they will not remain silent if they are not rewarded for their sacrifices. In such a scenario, the future of Afghanistan looks very bleak. With the indirect help of Pakistan and China, the Taliban has come to power in Kabul, but how long will it stay there?