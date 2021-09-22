The Taliban nominates a UN envoy, complicating a question for the General Assembly.

UN officials said on Tuesday that the Taliban have named an ambassador to represent Afghanistan at the United Nations, putting a new twist in an already delicate diplomatic dispute at the global organization.

The nominations, submitted to Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday, set off a showdown with Ghulam Isakzai, the envoy of Afghanistan’s toppling government, who has so far retained his position.

The showdown may not be resolved soon. But it raised the alarming possibility that the Taliban – the violent, extremist Islamist movement that seized power last month as the US-backed government collapsed – would take over an ambassador’s seat to the United Nations.

Mr Guterres’ spokesman Stephane Dujarric confirmed a Reuters report that the secretary general had been informed of the Taliban’s request in a letter signed by Amir Khan Muttaki, identified as the movement’s foreign minister. The letter said the Taliban’s choice of UN ambassador was Suhail Shaheen, a spokesman for the movement based in Doha, Qatar.