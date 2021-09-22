The Taliban nominates a UN envoy, complicating a question for the General Assembly.
UN officials said on Tuesday that the Taliban have named an ambassador to represent Afghanistan at the United Nations, putting a new twist in an already delicate diplomatic dispute at the global organization.
The nominations, submitted to Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday, set off a showdown with Ghulam Isakzai, the envoy of Afghanistan’s toppling government, who has so far retained his position.
The showdown may not be resolved soon. But it raised the alarming possibility that the Taliban – the violent, extremist Islamist movement that seized power last month as the US-backed government collapsed – would take over an ambassador’s seat to the United Nations.
Mr Guterres’ spokesman Stephane Dujarric confirmed a Reuters report that the secretary general had been informed of the Taliban’s request in a letter signed by Amir Khan Muttaki, identified as the movement’s foreign minister. The letter said the Taliban’s choice of UN ambassador was Suhail Shaheen, a spokesman for the movement based in Doha, Qatar.
The letter further stated that Mr. Muttaki wanted to speak at the Mahasabha, which began on Tuesday and will end on the following Monday. On Wednesday, Bilal Karimi, an aide of Taliban’s chief spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid, confirmed that the Taliban had sent the letter.
Mr Dujarric said the Taliban’s request has been forwarded to the General Assembly’s credentials committee, a nine-member grouping including the United States. It was unclear on Tuesday when the committee might evaluate the request.
Pakistan’s foreign minister, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, who was aware of the Taliban’s request, said it raised many questions about Mr Shaheen and those in the Taliban hierarchy who had elected him.
“Who is he representing?” Mr. Qureshi said in response to questions about the request during a session with reporters on the future of Afghanistan organized by the Foreign Press Association on the sidelines of the General Assembly. “Who is he reporting? What kind of communication can you have with someone at the United Nations who is not accredited? This is a complex and evolving situation.”
The Taliban’s triumphant return to Afghanistan is one of the crises facing the General Assembly this week, along with Myanmar’s brutal military coup earlier this year. Both events pose a puzzle to the world’s largest diplomatic gathering: who is each country’s rightful representative?
The Taliban is subject to UN economic sanctions. Several countries, including the United States, have said that any request by the Taliban to replace Afghanistan’s envoy in the 193-member organization would need to be carefully reviewed.
In Myanmar, the junta, which seized power in February and has been widely condemned for its deadly crackdown on opponents, has also sought to replace the ousted government’s UN ambassador with a junta loyalist.
Envoys of all kinds of political systems, including parliamentary democracies, monarchies and dictatorships, have long served in the United Nations, a place in the world where governments that reject each other’s ideologies enjoy a somewhat equal status. Huh. Nevertheless, there are standards to verify the legitimacy of both the messengers and the governments they represent.
“Generally a country has the right to nominate someone,” Turkish politician and the late General Assembly president Volkan Bozkir told reporters at his farewell news conference this month.
“We can’t say, ‘I don’t like this government,'” Mr Bozkir said, when seeking to resolve UN disputes about who is – and is not – a country’s rightful envoy.
A seat in the United Nations holds symbolic significance, a benchmark of government credibility and acceptance in the world community, even when opposed by rivals.
UN membership gives governments the opportunity to not only speak and be heard in the General Assembly, but also to participate in a range of other UN agencies such as the World Health Organization and the Human Rights Council. That is why it is very important to give a certificate of speaking on behalf of the ambassador of a country.
#Taliban #nominates #envoy #complicating #question #General #Assembly
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.