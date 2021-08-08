The Taliban seize Kunduz, a major city in northern Afghanistan.

KABUL, Afghanistan – The Taliban seized the northern Afghan town of Kunduz on Sunday, officials said. It is the first large city to be overtaken by the insurgents since the start of their vast military offensive in May.

Kunduz, the capital of a province of the same name, is an important military and political prize. With a population of 374,000, it is a vital trade hub near the border with Tajikistan.

“All the security forces have fled to the airport and the situation is critical,” said Sayed Jawad Hussaini, deputy chief of police for a district in Kunduz town.

Clashes between government forces and Taliban fighters continued in a small town south of the city, where the local army headquarters and the airport are located, security officials said.