The Taliban were surprised to see Kabul’s multi-storey buildings gleaming:

Ajanullah, a 22-year-old Taliban fighter, had never seen such a scene before.

Videos showing the bizarre behavior of Taliban terrorists are coming from Afghanistan. Ajanullah, 22, of the thousands of Taliban fighters who have taken control of the Afghan capital, has never seen such a scene before. He was amazed by the tall buildings on the open streets of Kabul, the glass offices in the buildings and the shopping malls. About the beautiful furniture inside the home ministry, he said, it was something he had never even dreamed of.

Aizanullah said he would ask his commander if he would be allowed to stay here. He said, ‘I don’t want to go back.’ Today’s Kabul and other cities were not like the Taliban regime 20 years ago whose fighters come mainly from rural areas. An entire generation of Afghans has been painted in the colors of modernity and Western development. Many fear that what they have achieved over the years after the return of the Taliban will be lost again. He couldn’t believe it when two women greeted Ezanullah on the street.



‘Just take care of your hijab’

“They said they scared us and we thought we were scary,” the Taliban said. But I told them that you are like my sisters and we will go to school, educate and protect you. Just take care of your hijab. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post. After the break-up of the Soviet Union in 1992 and the fall of the pro-Communist government, Afghanistan was plunged into civil war, which was later ruled by the Taliban.

At the time, the city was in ruins, ruled by local militants. Most Afghans used to ride on broken roads, bicycles or yellow taxis. At the time, there was only one computer in the entire country owned by Taliban leader Mullah Mohammad Omar. The funny thing is he didn’t even know how to turn it on. The country has undergone many changes since the end of the Taliban regime in 2001 and its restoration this year.

Expensive mobiles seen in the hands of Taliban fighters

Under the Taliban regime, television and music were banned in Afghanistan, girls were barred from going to school, and women were not allowed to work outside the home. But today there are four mobile companies and several satellite TV stations in the country where female anchors work, one of whom was interviewed by a Taliban official on Monday. Expensive mobile phones were seen in the hands of Taliban fighters with the help of which they were seen taking selfies.

Taliban fighters are shocked to see the city of Kabul painted in the colors of modernity. In videos available online, he was seen having fun in an amusement park and gym. Saad Mohseni, owner of the country’s popular Tolo TV network, which has decided to stay in the capital despite Taliban control, said many Afghans fear looters disguised as Taliban. “These robbers are more dangerous in the guise of the Taliban because they are just gimmicks,” he said.