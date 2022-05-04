The Tamil Nadu government sent the bill to the Center for the approval of the President

Governor R.R. N. Ravi has sent it to the Central Government for the approval of the President. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin made the announcement on Wednesday. Stalin told the legislature that the bill had been sent to the Union Home Ministry for the president’s consent, according to the governor’s secretary. Stalin said, “As part of our struggle to get a waiver from the NEET, we must take the next step and make a concerted effort to bring pressure to bear on the Center to get the bill approved by the President.”The anti-NEET bill, introduced by the ruling DMK for the second time in February, was adopted by the Legislative Assembly in February after the governor returned the bill, which was tabled last year. The bill, passed by the Legislative Assembly in September last year, was returned by the Governor in February 2022.

What does the bill say?

The provisions in the bill introduced by the MK Stalin government state that students are not required to take the NEET exam for admission to degree level courses in medicine, dentistry, ayurveda and homeopathy in state medical colleges. It says that students will be admitted in these colleges on the basis of 12th standard marks. In addition, 7.5 per cent reservation has been made in the bill for students studying in government schools in the state, so that children in that category can also get admission in these medical colleges without getting a good education. And expensive private schools.