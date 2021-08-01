The Tao of Snoop Dogg



We should be able to have some of our people – who look like me – as executives, CEOs, platform owners. You know, the top of the chain, not just the spokesperson or the brand ambassador. We must be the owners of the brand.

Is this part of the reason you are involved in the business?

I helped make this company famous before it became legal. The ancestors were those before me. Jazz musicians, the Bob Marleys, the Cheechs and Chongs, the Willie Nelsons. All of these guys laid the groundwork. I just continued what they were doing and spiced it up a bit. I always pay homage to them and I know it’s a branch of love. Cannabis, marijuana, whatever you call it, is all about love and coming together.

Is the question of trying to close the black wealth gap something you think about beyond the cannabis industry?

That’s why I’m trying to be one of those examples, of someone who creates their own everything, owns their own everything and has a brand strong enough to compete with Levi’s and Miller and Kraft and all these other brands. that exist. for hundreds of years. This is what I want the Snoop Dogg brand to be.

Do you think platforms like Apple and Spotify treat artists fairly?

I just don’t understand how you only get this small amount of money per stream. I just don’t understand the dynamics of these numbers, and how they can create these systems without blacks on top, when blacks are the ones making the most money from these systems through music. I’m just trying to figure out when they’re going to cut us off at the start, instead of always letting us be the ones that get to a point where these rigs can sell for billions of dollars and then the black people who have it. made famous do not get anything.

Just like TikTokers. All the young black content creators on TikTok boycotted because they see that when they do the dances, they don’t attract attention or money. But as soon as the white dancers do it, it’s the biggest [expletive] in the world and them on Jimmy Fallon. It is not fair. It’s not cool to keep stealing our culture right in front of us and not including ourselves in the finances of it all.

We have to be involved from the start. They always cut us off. They call Snoop after setting up their business and are like, “Hey, Snoop, do you want to be a brand ambassador? I want fairness. Give me a piece of the pie. If I can’t get any equity, [expletive] you and your business.