The target of the last budget could not be met, the Finance Minister wrote a letter to many ministries including the Railways

After a few months, the central government will present its next budget, but so far the target of the previous budget has not been fulfilled. Because of which Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has written a letter to many ministries including the Ministry of Railways and has asked them to correct their performance. At the same time, he has asked to increase productive spending to stimulate the economy.

Acknowledging that private investment has not picked up yet, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is keen to increase capital expenditure to aid economic recovery. In a letter to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav on 6 December, the Finance Minister wrote that it was observed that the capital expenditure performance of your Ministry till November 2021 was only 61% of the budget target. In fact, the total budgetary capital expenditure of the Railways for 2021-22 has been fixed at Rs 1,07,100 crore. But the Railways could spend only Rs 65,331 crore in the current financial year. At the end of October, the capital expenditure of the Railways stood at Rs 60,434 crore, or 56 per cent of the budget.

In a letter to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav, the Finance Minister also wrote that the Prime Minister had inspired us to increase the capital expenditure even in the cabinet meetings. Keeping in view the slow pace of expenditure, I request you to organize a weekly review meeting to ensure that 75% of the budget target is spent by December 2021 and 100% of the budget is spent by March 15, 2022 Go.

However, Railways is not the only ministry where capital expenditure has been sluggish. According to the data of the Controller General of Accounts, the capital expenditure in the first seven months of the current financial year 2021-22 was Rs 2,53,270 crore or 45.7 per cent of the budget estimate.

The data provided by the Controller General of Accounts shows that in many ministries, the targets have not been met properly so far. In the current financial year, only 7 percent of the budget target i.e. Rs 109 crore could be spent in the Ministry of Power. At the same time, only 3158 crores could be spent in the Telecom Ministry, which is 12 percent of the budget target. So far only 43 crores have been spent in the Ministry of Water Resources, which is about 13 percent. At the same time, about 48 percent i.e. 1211 crores were spent in the Health Ministry.

According to a government source, Railway Board Chairman Sunit Sharma has directed all the additional members of the Board to start strict monitoring at all levels and has also sought weekly reports. Railway Ministry spokesperson Rajiv Jain said that our review meetings have started and the ministry is working well on it.

On 19 October, The Indian Express reported that Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba had written to the secretaries of all ministries on 20 September asking them to expedite expenditure, and especially capital expenditure. He wrote in his letter that capital expenditure needs to be accelerated to meet the target of the current financial year. At the end of the first quarter of the financial year, the progress of many ministries is not satisfactory. The cabinet secretary wrote a letter to the secretaries of all the ministries after the meeting with the Prime Minister.

However, when contacted, Giridhar Armane, Secretary, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, said that the Finance Ministry wants the infrastructure ministry to spend as much of the budget allocation as possible. The Finance Minister also reviewed it and the PM also reviewed all the infrastructure ministries last month. At the same time, he said that till last month our capital expenditure was 68 percent and the Finance Minister has asked us to spend at least 75 percent by December. I am sure we will do a little bit more by the end of December.

