The taxi driver locked the suicide bomber who came to carry out the terrorist incident, bravely saved the lives of people

In a very bold development, a cab driver got out after locking a suspected terrorist in his car with the intention of killing hundreds of people. The terrorist blew himself up with an explosion. Although the driver was also badly injured in this incident, he saved hundreds of lives. After the incident, people have expressed happiness praising this bold move of the driver. If the suicide bomber who came to carry out the terrorist incident had not been locked inside the vehicle, then hundreds of people would have died there.

The incident took place on Sunday in the city of Liverpool in northern Britain. The terrorist killed in the vehicle was a suicide terrorist. It is being told that the suspected terrorist first asked driver David Perry to drive to Liverpool Anglican Cathedral, where thousands of people were present as part of the Remembrance Day Service, but later asked him to stop near the Women’s Hospital.

Driver David found his actions suspicious. He saw that he was doing something wrong. Something like light is visible from her clothes and he is doing some movement with her. On this, driver David Perry, acting wisely, locked him inside the car and came out himself.

As soon as he came out, the car exploded with a loud bang and caught fire. If the driver had delayed for even a second to get out of the vehicle, he would have died too. The blast took place at 10:59 am, while there was a silent program to be held as part of the Remembrance Day Service at exactly 11 am, in which thousands of people were present.

At present the police is investigating the incident. Police arrested three men aged 21, 26 and 29 under the Terrorism Act in Liverpool in a raid later in the afternoon. Armed officers have evacuated nearby houses as a precaution. After the incident, local people praised the driver David Perry and raised funds to help him. The taxi and cab drivers there have expressed their happiness over this act of their partner and said that he has saved the lives of all of us, he is our hero.

