The teams have arrived, so find a TV. Here’s how to watch England-Italy.

Sunday’s final at Wembley Stadium in London is broadcast in the United States by ESPN and Univision, and via their streaming platforms ESPN + and TUDN. But, of course, many Times readers are not in United States.

To find out where to watch the final in the country where you live – UEFA has TV partners from Afghanistan and Albania to Zambia and Zimbabwe, and everywhere in between – look for this list on the website. ‘organization.

The teams, meanwhile, have arrived.