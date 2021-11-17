The Tech Gifts That Are Hard to Buy This Holiday Season
This is the time of year when our inboxes are full of discounts for Black Friday, Cyber Week and all subsequent sales promotions.
But this year we are in a unique situation. We live in an age of scarcity caused by global chip shortages, widespread unemployment and the effects of government-imposed lockdowns to prevent the spread of the coronavirus epidemic. This has disrupted the global supply chain, made it harder to produce, and disrupted shipping worldwide.
This is affecting the types of technology products we can get for our loved ones this holiday season. Finding gaming devices like the PlayStation and Xbox consoles, which have been in perpetual scarcity for the past year, will be a challenge. And the list of hard-to-get items, including Wi-Fi routers, cheap laptops and audio gears, is even longer.
Buyers looking to buy consumer electronics will have to change their game plan. The biggest takeaway? Don’t wait until Black Friday.
“Buy early,” said Patrick Moorehead, chief executive of Moore Insights, a tech research firm. “Decide whether to save a little money or not get the product.”
Here’s a guide to consumer electronics that will be hard to find this year.
Game console and high-end graphics card
Let’s start with some of the most desirable and hard to buy technology products: Sony’s PlayStation 5, Microsoft’s Xbox Series X and Nintendo’s new switch, which have been almost impossible to find on store shelves over the past year.
Historically, some console makers have limited the production of machines to help create excitement for products, gaming analysts said. But the scarcity of chips – and the growing demand for gaming equipment because of the epidemic that plagues so many people at home – has exacerbated the shortage.
Many Big-Box retailers sell new consoles online only, and when the new PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch consoles appear, they sell within minutes. Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo have warned that chip shortages could disrupt supply by 2022.
Lack of chips and huge demand for gaming products have led to a constant shortage of high-end graphics cards, which people use to upgrade their computers to run more powerful games, Mr. Moorehead said.
Game plan? Consider automation. Millions follow Twitter accounts that scan retail sites and tweet when game consoles and graphics cards are back in stock. You can set up your Twitter apps to send notifications to your phone as soon as those accounts are posted. I recommend the following mattswider, Editor-in-chief of the blog TechRadar, which relies on retailers’ resources to post inventory updates on game consoles and graphics cards.
Networking equipment
On Black Friday, new Wi-Fi routers usually get a discount. But we should expect fewer deals this year.
This is due to the domino effect associated with the lack of so-called legacy nodes, said William Crockett, vice president of Tanaka Precious Metals, a component manufacturer, a miniature chip used to create wireless sensors in networking devices. Since that component is not readily available, companies may make fewer routers. This means that retailers are less likely to lower their prices so that routers do not become obsolete, he said.
By the way: last year, Eero, one of Amazon’s most popular Black Friday deals, was a big discount for its popular Wi-Fi router. This year, Ero is clearly missing from Amazon’s list of top deals for Black Friday.
A spokesman for Amazon said the company had planned promotions for the Eero throughout the holiday season. So far, only high-end Ero Pro models have received substantial discounts.
So if you or your friends and family want an internet router, buy it now. If the product is less likely to be sold on this Black Friday, you can ask the retailer for a retrospective price adjustment or return the item and purchase at a lower price.
Cheap laptops
Retailers typically offer low-cost laptops for less than $ 400 on Black Friday, including Chromebooks and notebooks from manufacturers such as Acer, Dell and HP.
It is expected that deals will be reduced this holiday season. Computer manufacturers are struggling with the lack of a USB controller, which allows chip computers to talk to a USB port, Mr. Moorehead said. Therefore, manufacturers are giving preference to those parts which are more profitable for the manufacture of more expensive laptops, he said.
Result: You can expect deals on premium laptops, such as MacBooks, but less discounts on cheaper content.
There are some rare deals online for low cost notebooks – you just need to be proactive. Last week, Walmart sold HP laptops for around $ 280, according to Pete King, a manufacturer at online discount tracking website Slickdeals.
“If you haven’t started watching now, you’re already late for the game,” he said.
Audio equipment
Finally, the lack of chips has affected analog chips, the circuits on which gadgets rely manage power. The most affected technology products are audio accessories such as speakers and earphones, which rely on analog chips to reduce their power consumption and connect to notebooks and smartphones wirelessly.
However, scarcity will not affect all audio accessories. Mr. Moorehead noted that Sony and Apple develop their own chips for audio gear, so people won’t have to worry about buying fancy earphones from big tech companies this holiday season.
This is good news for fans of AirPods, but bad news for TickTockers and General Zers, who are actively trying to make less popular earphones fashionable.
