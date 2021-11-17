The Tech Gifts That Are Hard to Buy This Holiday Season

This is the time of year when our inboxes are full of discounts for Black Friday, Cyber ​​Week and all subsequent sales promotions.

But this year we are in a unique situation. We live in an age of scarcity caused by global chip shortages, widespread unemployment and the effects of government-imposed lockdowns to prevent the spread of the coronavirus epidemic. This has disrupted the global supply chain, made it harder to produce, and disrupted shipping worldwide.

This is affecting the types of technology products we can get for our loved ones this holiday season. Finding gaming devices like the PlayStation and Xbox consoles, which have been in perpetual scarcity for the past year, will be a challenge. And the list of hard-to-get items, including Wi-Fi routers, cheap laptops and audio gears, is even longer.

Buyers looking to buy consumer electronics will have to change their game plan. The biggest takeaway? Don’t wait until Black Friday.