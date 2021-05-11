The Texas Voting Bill, Explained

AUSTIN — Texas is likely one of the final main battleground states within the throes of a contentious battle over a Republican-led overhaul of voting legal guidelines.

Round 3 a.m. on Friday, the state’s Home of Representatives handed an omnibus invoice that might introduce a number of recent voting restrictions within the state, sending the laws to the State Senate.

With the late-night passage got here numerous twists, turns and political drama, establishing a contentious previous few weeks of the legislative season right here in Austin.

The place the invoice stands

The invoice handed within the Home principally alongside celebration traces, in an preliminary vote and a ceremonial ultimate vote hours later. Now the laws, referred to as S.B. 7, has arrived on the Senate, loaded with some new amendments which have softened a few of the unique restrictions.