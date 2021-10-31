The think tank wanted to file a criminal defamation case against Asaduddin Owaisi for his remarks on Savarkar, AG did not allow

Attorney General KK Venugopal has refused to give his consent to initiate contempt proceedings against AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi. Owaisi had said that VD Savarkar was involved in the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi, citing the investigation of the Justice Jeevan Lal Kapoor Commission. The AG says that Justice Kapoor had retired from the Supreme Court in 1962. The commission was formed in 1966. The allegation made by Owaisi was on the report of Justice Kapur’s commission and not the Supreme Court. Therefore, contempt of the Supreme Court does not arise against him.

A think tank has written to Attorney General KK Venugopal seeking his consent to initiate criminal contempt proceedings against AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi on his alleged remarks that VD Savarkar was involved in the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi. The letter of Abhinav Bharat Congress and its founder Pankaj Phadnis cited a judgment dated March 28, 2018, which said that the petitioner’s contention that Savarkar has been convicted for Gandhi’s assassination is incorrect.

The think tank in its letter to Venugopal on 23 October said that it has reference to our letter dated 15 October 2021 to Owaisi. It was expected that he would issue a clarification directly. But he did not even accept that letter. He seeks your consent to initiate proceedings for contempt of Supreme Court for Owaisi’s remarks on the matter. The thinktank said that Savarkar is a symbol of faith of many people and Owaisi’s remark has hurt many people.

Owaisi had recently said that by putting Savarkar’s picture in the Central Hall of Parliament House, an attempt has been made to send a message that Mahatma Gandhi is going to be replaced by Savarkar. They say that Savarkar was acquitted in the Gandhi assassination case due to lack of evidence. He also rejected Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat’s claim that Savarkar was not opposed to Urdu. According to Bhagwat, Savarkar wrote ghazals in Urdu. Owaisi said that referring to the investigation of the Justice Kapoor Commission, he had asked what he had to say on this?