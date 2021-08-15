The Thorny History of the Salzburg Festival’s Logo

SALZBURG, Austria – The venerable Salzburg Festival logo is a must-see here during the summer months. It is attached to buses and flanks the busy sidewalks of the Staatsbrücke bridge. It’s on wristbands, worker uniforms and windows, in tourist brochures and hotel lobbies.

The logo – with the silhouette of the Hohensalzburg fortress; the regional flag of Salzburg; and a Greek theatrical mask, all superimposed on a gold background – had remarkable resistance. First seen on a poster for the 1928 iteration, it was quickly adopted as the permanent symbol of the festival, with the exception of the Nazi era. However, its history, and in particular that of its creator, was not fully known until recently.

The Salzburg Festival commissioned a report on the origins of the logo for its centenary last year, a jubilee that lasted until this summer due to the pandemic. The research revealed new information about the life of its creator, artist Leopoldine Wojtek, who started out as a Modernist but whose work took on a conservative and Nazi-sympathetic turn in the 1930s, and who was married to one of the party’s most prolific art looters. and schemers.

It is a story that raises questions about cultural memory in a country that has been slow to report its history in the years leading up to and following the Anschluss – the annexation of Austria by Germany – in 1938. But the Salzburg Festival, in a sense, has been here before, given the heavy Nazi-era legacy of some of its most prominent artists, most notably conductors Karl Böhm and Herbert von Karajan .