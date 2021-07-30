The Threat of Evictions for N.Y. Renters

In New York, however, the deadline is slightly longer: the moratorium on state evictions is not expected to expire until the end of August. Yet, as the ban’s expiration date draws closer, concerns have grown for many who owe months of unpaid rent and could face homelessness.

[Read more from my colleague Matthew Haag on what will happen when the ban lapses.]

Here are a few things to know:

What is the schedule?

The moratorium on state evictions has been extended several times during the worst months of the pandemic. But state officials have not indicated that its expiration will be postponed again.

President Biden pushed Congress this week for a month-long extension of the federal moratorium – which would take it to the end of August – although congressional aides have said the effort’s last-minute schedule made it successful unlikely.

What resources are available for those in difficulty?

The state’s emergency rent assistance program began accepting applications last month and could cover up to a year of unpaid rent, as well as a year of unpaid utilities.