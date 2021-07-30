The Threat of Evictions for N.Y. Renters
The threat of evictions is looming for tenants in difficulty.
For more than a year, tenants who couldn’t make payments during the pandemic were protected by protections from the practice. But the national moratorium on evictions is due to expire on Saturday.
In New York, however, the deadline is slightly longer: the moratorium on state evictions is not expected to expire until the end of August. Yet, as the ban’s expiration date draws closer, concerns have grown for many who owe months of unpaid rent and could face homelessness.
[Read more from my colleague Matthew Haag on what will happen when the ban lapses.]
Here are a few things to know:
What is the schedule?
The moratorium on state evictions has been extended several times during the worst months of the pandemic. But state officials have not indicated that its expiration will be postponed again.
President Biden pushed Congress this week for a month-long extension of the federal moratorium – which would take it to the end of August – although congressional aides have said the effort’s last-minute schedule made it successful unlikely.
What resources are available for those in difficulty?
The state’s emergency rent assistance program began accepting applications last month and could cover up to a year of unpaid rent, as well as a year of unpaid utilities.
There are requirements to be eligible, and the program faced challenges and got off to a slow start (as my colleague Mihir Zaveri reported). But applicants can call a state hotline at 844-691-7368 for assistance, and there are many local organizations helping to overcome the process and obstacles as well.
How many eviction cases are pending before the courts?
Since the start of the pandemic, more than 62,000 eviction cases have been filed in the New York City Housing Court, according to the Eviction Lab at Princeton University. Analysis suggests that tenants who have been sued in housing court owe an average of $ 8,150 in unpaid rent, although the actual amount is likely even higher.
Even though the courts have allowed complaints to be filed during the pandemic, almost all cases have been stayed until the end of the moratorium.
But not all areas of the city face the problem at the same level: the Bronx, for example, has eight of the 10 postcodes with the highest rates of eviction cases filed during the pandemic.
And finally: Your social weekend
Melissa Guerrero of The Times writes:
While people are still connecting through virtual events and programs, with the summer season here and more people getting vaccinated, sites and organizations are hosting in-person events. Here are some suggestions for maintaining a New York social life this weekend:
In person: Tall Sam Trio
On Friday at 5 p.m., watch a performance by Tall Sam on Washington Street in Dumbo, as part of the “Daily Dose of Dumbo” series.
Visit the event page for more information.
Virtual: Ella Fitzgerald and the Gershwins
Learn about the life and legacy of Ella Fitzgerald and George and Ira Gershwin, as well as their collaborative work, on “Ella Fitzgerald Sings the George and Ira Gershwin Song Book” on Friday at 7 p.m.
Buy tickets ($ 10) on the event page.
In Person or Virtual: A History of Immigration in Queens
On Saturday at 2:30 p.m., visit Kingsland Homestead in Queens for a discussion of how the borough’s immigration history shaped it.
Buy tickets ($ 5) on the event page.
It’s Friday – learn something new.
Metro Newspaper: Staten Island Ferry
Dear Diary:
In 1969, I was 21 and was visiting New York City from Vancouver, British Columbia. I’d never been far from home and had been drawn to town by Broadway and all the old movies from the 30s and 40s.
My first night in Manhattan, I was delighted to take the Staten Island ferry. I was hoping someone would sing “They Can’t Take That Away From Me” à la Astaire and Rogers.
Wondering which side of the boat had the best view of Manhattan, I asked a deckhand where I should go to see something beautiful.
“Florida,” he said.
– Verna room
Illustrated by Agnès Lee.
