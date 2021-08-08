‘The Threepenny Opera,’ Without the ‘Cabaret’ Clichés

BERLIN – This winter, after a modest return to live shows in Germany, the coronavirus pandemic has stopped them again a little.

But at the Berliner Ensemble in January, preparations were underway for a much anticipated new staging of “The Threepenny Opera”. This ‘play with music’ by Bertolt Brecht and Kurt Weill had its premiere in 1928 in the company’s home and has become the city’s most famous musical theater export – and perhaps the most famous cultural artefact. most emblematic of the Berlin of the Weimar era.

“I work behind Bertolt Brecht’s timber production office! Australian director of the production Barrie Kosky said with some astonishment.

Although the cast has been rehearsing for eight weeks, no one could tell when the opening night would be. “The only good thing for me, personally, that comes out of the crown is that I’ve had more time on stage than I’ve ever had to put on a show,” Kosky said.