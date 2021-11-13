The Thrilling Dare of Scorched Rice



To burn the rice, it takes nerves to get the right crust at the bottom of the pot, that layer of grain stops cooking from its time, bronze and crunchy but shy of burning; Almost too far to go. You cannot see what is happening. If you lift the lid, what you see is soft, overcooked rice, puffed and preheated. But do not lift the lid and do not stir. You might have tied a towel around the rim to catch the drops of tightness; Maybe you fill the flame high, bend down to hear the last murmur of water, then turn off the burner and let the pot stay, sitting in the dim heat. You have to rely on your sense of smell to know when the sweet smell of roasting comes – when it enlivens popcorn, the kernels pull themselves out or take notes of hot chestnuts from the cars on the road in winter. Small black stones were thrown into the wax and their sleeves shook – to save it before it ran out of bitterness. Your reward: the dark side of rice, its altered ego, the grains hard and closed together, chewing and crunching and sublime.

Almost everywhere in the world where rice is eaten, as a staple and heritage, people have names for this precious shell, among them Zun, Tahdig, Com Che, Sokrat, Pegao, Nurungji, Hikakeh, Greten, Kanzo, Guoba, Concon, cocolón, okoge, raspa. kerak nasi, bun bun, tutong, dukot, cucayo and bay kdaing. Some of these names are derived from different words for the placement of rice (in Persian, “tahdig” is literally “at the bottom of the pot” and in some parts of Africa, the English word “allied alternative” is used. “Bottom pot” and “underpot”), rice which Sticks to the pot (“dukot” comes from the verb Cebuano which means “to stick too long”), so it must be taken (Cuban “raspa”), “rasper” in Spanish, “scrap”) and the act or state of burning (“Socrates” is believed to have originated in the Basque Country sukarra, Or “fever”; “com cháy” is usually translated from Vietnamese as “burnt rice”).