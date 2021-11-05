The time has come West Indies legendary all-rounder Dwayne Bravo says goodbye to international cricket Chris Gayle retiring News also viral T20 World Cup WI vs SL

Dwayne Bravo made his international debut in the year 2004. He has more than 6 thousand runs in international cricket to his name. He has taken 199 wickets in ODIs and 86 wickets in Tests. Dwayne Bravo looked very disappointed after the loss. West Indies have lost 3 out of 4 matches in this World Cup so far.

West Indies superstar and Dwayne Bravo, who was a part of Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, has confirmed that he will retire at the end of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. In August 2021, West Indies captain Kieron Pollard announced that Bravo had played his final T20I match in the Caribbean.

Meanwhile, there were reports of another West Indian veteran cricketer Chris Gayle saying goodbye to international cricket after the T20 World Cup 2021. Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo, Andre Russell and Kieron Pollard were part of West Indies’ playing XI in the match against Sri Lanka on 4 November 2021. All four have played a total of 1917 T20 matches. It has been said in the news that 2 out of 4 might not play after this T20 International tournament. Bravo announced his retirement after the match. There is no confirmation about Gayle yet.

Following his team’s loss against Sri Lanka on Thursday, 4 November 2021, Bravo confirmed his retirement in a post-match Facebook Live show with former captain Doreen Sammy and commentator Alex Jordan. Dwayne Bravo said, ‘I think the time has come. My career has been great. There were some ups and downs while representing West Indies for 18 years.

“However, when I look back, I am extremely grateful to have been able to represent the people of this region and the Caribbean for so long,” he said. I am very grateful to have won two more ICC trophies overall with my captain Darren Sammy sitting on the left.

“One thing I am proud of is that in the era of cricketers, we were able to make a name for ourselves on the global stage. We not only did that, but were also able to perform as a result.

Dwayne Bravo, who was part of the two-time T20 World Cup winning team, has played 90 T20 International matches for the Caribbean team. In this he has taken 78 wickets and scored more than 1000 runs. The seam-bowling all-rounder made his international debut in 2004.

He played a total of 293 international matches in his career. Bravo has been recognized as a T20 trend-setter throughout his career. Bravo has been one of the finest representatives of the format with the slowr ball. He excelled in the death overs with both bat and ball.

In 2012, Bravo was the only player, after taking a catch, West Indies won the T20 World Cup for the first time. He was also a part of the team when West Indies lifted the tournament trophy for the second time in 2016.

Bravo, who has 18 years of international cricket experience, spoke about the future prospects of West Indies in limited overs cricket. “Whatever experience and knowledge I have, now I want to share it with the young players,” he said.

Bravo said, ‘I want to share my experience with the youth. I think West Indies cricket has a bright future in the white-ball format. It is important for us to keep supporting and encouraging people.