The Times’s Experts Making High-Tech Storytelling Possible

Times Insider explains who we are and what we do, and provides behind-the-scenes information on how our journalism comes together.

At the top of an online New York Times article that explains frequently asked questions about Covid-19 vaccines, readers can type any query that comes to their mind. “Am I eligible? “Can I take Tylenol before I get the vaccine?” “How will we know when things get better?” A search tool returns the most relevant answer. It’s a bit like Google, except all results were reported by reporters from The Times.

The tool, which uses machine learning to most accurately infer what readers are asking for, is a project of the Times research and development group. An ever-evolving department of The Times that has been around in its current form since 2016, the group is continually researching ways in which technology can elevate journalism.

In June, the R&D team updated its website to make it easier to share its experimental projects and editorial collaborations with fellow technologists, journalists and academics.

While “research and development” may conjure up images of locked desks filled with analysts and inventors secretly building futuristic prototypes, the reality is a little different. Members of the 35-person team of technologists, designers, producers and strategists work closely with the newsroom, involving technologies already in use for other media, such as games, or expected to be soon.