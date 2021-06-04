The tiny Playdate handheld gets a price bump but double the games



Panic is lastly sharing some extra details about its delayed Playdate, the tiny yellow handheld with a crank. The quirky little gadget goes up in price, launching at $179 as a substitute of $149, but its first “season” of games that can be rolled out to the Playdate over time is being doubled from 12 to 24. The gadget may also have 4GB of storage as a substitute of 2GB.

The firm can also be saying a Playdate Replace video set for June eighth at 12PM ET the place it is going to share information, a have a look at games coming to the gadget, and knowledge on preorders. The firm says that preorders received’t go up instantly following the replace, so don’t fear should you can’t catch the present reside. You’ll be capable of watch the 15-minute Playdate Replace on Panic’s YouTube channel.

Panic first introduced the Playdate in 2019 with an anticipated early 2020 ship date, but that date ultimately slipped to 2020 after which to 2021. The handheld was designed in collaboration with Swedish {hardware} firm Teenage Engineering, and you’ll stay up for games from famend indie builders like Katamari Damacy creator Keita Takahashi and Good Sudoku creator Zach Gage. Personally, I can’t wait to see what builders do with that crank.