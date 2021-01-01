The tone of freedom in foreign lands

Ramesh Joshi

Indian traders also used to travel by sea during the Roman Empire. Buddhism also led to ideological exchanges with China. We also know the painful and daring story of indentured laborers, but in the last decades of the 1st century America opens a new chapter in missionary and educational mission contacts. The most amazing of these are the poor people, mainly the landless and poor farmers in Punjab, who went there to find a better future for themselves. Many of them became ‘warriors’ of the Indian independence struggle. He was a Ghadar party warrior.

It so happened that in 1897, the Diamond Jubilee of Queen Victoria’s reign was celebrated. Some Sikh-Punjabi soldiers were selected to participate in it. After the ceremony, he was also taken to the British colony in Canada. Even today, Canada has fewer people and more land. Many who returned from the ceremony felt that they too were British people and had the right to settle in Canada and shape their future. With this in mind, the process of moving to the United States began from Shanghai, Hong Kong, where Indian soldiers had come and gone. The west coast of Canada and North America was close to the United States.

There should be about 100 Indians in Canada in 1505. Two thousand in 1907 and two and a half thousand in 1908. Later, due to Canadian government restrictions, they began migrating to the Canadian states of Oregon, Washington, and California. Here, too, unfortunately, did not give up. During this time workers from China and Japan also began to arrive, and black slaves were already there. At that time, those who practiced religions other than Christianity were considered rude. On the other hand, the workers who were already working there felt that Indians had come to snatch their jobs.

Look at two experiences of Sohansingh Bhakna in such a situation – when he went to have dinner in a hotel with Professor Teja Singh from Canada, some students showed him flags of many countries and asked – what is your flag? Country? When he raised his hand to the Union Jack, the flag of Britain, he started teasing him, calling him an ‘Indian slave’. Similarly, when Bhakna went to the mill with a friend to ask for work, the superintendent scolded him and said, ‘There is work but not for you. Are you a man or a sheep? Take these guns. Go and liberate your country. Then I will welcome you. ‘

The fire of such an abusive situation continued to burn among the Indians who went there, which became a reality on 21 April 1913 in the form of the Ghadar Party and its Ghadar newspaper. During this period many Indian thinkers and revolutionaries had gathered in America. Prominent among them was Lala Hardayal, who had been sent back to India for his revolutionary ideas while studying at Oxford, and now, on the advice of Bhai Parmanand, had gone to teach at Stanford University near Berkeley in the United States. Some local organizations were also formed. The last meeting of all was held on 21st April, 2013, in which Lala Hardyal, Sohansingh Bhakna, Kartarsingh Sarabha etc. were the main participants.

The organization will be called the Hindi Association of the Pacific Coast, headquartered in San Francisco. A letter will be brought in Urdu Punjabi called ‘Ghadar’ to commemorate the revolt of 1857, which will later be drawn in other Indian languages ​​as well. Each member will pay one dollar per month. The party will be beyond all religious rites. No party employee will be paid. Food and clothing will be available to everyone under general management. Family system based on true equality in the Indian Vedic period. The dream of an ideal society.

The first issue of Ghadar was published on 1 November 1913 in the auditorium of the Chatox Hotel on Berkeley Main Street. During the meeting, Lala Hardayal said that World War II is certain according to the situation in Europe. Under such circumstances, the aim was to unite the Indians spread all over the world and overthrow the war-torn British monarchy. It was believed that the people of India would also get full cooperation in such a situation, but what happened? This is a very painful and shameful history, about which neither the governments of independent India nor the society of the time showed faith.

2-2-2 September On September 14, 2014, when the ship ‘Kamagatamaru’, which was going through a deadly ordeal in Canada, took the ‘betrayal’ of this sacrifice at the port of Bud Buzz in Kolkata, according to Canadian information, to be welcomed by Bengal, Punjab Police and British officials. He was accompanied by Army personnel. Some of these freedom fighters were killed, some were imprisoned and some were sent to Punjab for detention.

It was extinguished before the lamp was lit. On the strength of the faith of the Indians, with the help of those who gave their all to America and now left everything in America and jumped on the bandwagon for the independence of the country, they were betrayed. Most of them were Punjabis and Sikhs in Punjabi. Unfortunately, on February 2, 1515, a meeting was held at the official residence in Lahore in which the petty British chiefs passed a resolution to crack down on the rebels. In this age of self-appreciation, who will pass on the ideology, philosophy and sacrifice of these heroes to the next generation?