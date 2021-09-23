The Tony Awards are back. Here’s what to expect.

Who qualifies for Tony?

This year’s ceremony will recognize shows that open in one of 41 Broadway theaters from April 26, 2019 to February 19, 2020. Some, such as Ivo van Hove’s revival of “West Side Story”, which is not returning to Broadway, and “Girl from the North Country”, which returned on October 13 and was the last Broadway show to open before the shutdown. , are not eligible because the league determined that many of its voters did not have a chance to see them. To shut.

The low number of eligible submissions – down from 34 at the 18, 2019 ceremony – also caused some quirks in the categories this year. Best Revival of a Musical was dropped because no shows were open until the cutoff date of February 19 (“West Side Story” opened on February 20), all nominated plays for best score and “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” is a musical. The category is in a one-man race for lead actor, though he may still lose if he fails to convince 60 percent of voters that he deserves a statuette.

HOW TO VIEW REWARDS

Despite the short number of nominees and categories, this year’s Tony Awards will last four hours and split into two parts, one after the other on Paramount+, CBS’s digital streaming platform, and then on CBS, which has hosted the ceremony since 1978. is broadcast. (The service offers a one-week free trial if you don’t have a Paramount+ subscription, which will require you to view 22 Rewards first.)

Beginning at 7 p.m., Tony, Grammy and Emmy Award-winning actress Audra McDonald, who is gearing up for her seventh Tony for her work in the revival of the McNally play “Frankie and Johnny in the Claire de Lune,” will host a live performance. of the Tony Awards on Paramount+, during which all awards except the top three will be presented.

At 9 p.m., Tony and Grammy Award-winning actor Leslie Odom Jr. will host a two-hour special concert entitled “The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back!” which will air on CBS and will be available to stream live and on demand. On Paramount+.

What can we expect to see?

It featured performances from three shows nominated for Best Musical (“Jagged Little Pill,” “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical” and “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”) and two shows that received special tones, “Freestyle Love Supreme” and “The Musical”. American Utopia”; Presentations by Lin Manuel-Miranda, Andre de Shields (a Tony winner for “Hadstown”) and “Dear Evan Hansen” star Ben Platt; and presented the top three awards: Best Drama, Best Revival of a Play, and Best Musical.