The Tony Awards are back. Here’s what to expect.
Although Broadway shows are returning, opening previews and launching, audiences — and companies — will never be the same.
The community has lost members such as actor Nick Cordero and Tony Award-winning playwright Terrence McNally to the coronavirus. At least seven plays written by black actors are set to open on Broadway stages this season. And the industry is uncertain if audiences are comfortable enough to sit side by side in a theatre, even vaccinated and masked.
The Broadway League and the American Theater Wing are looking for the 74th Tony Awards, taking place at the Winter Garden Theater on Sunday, to help. Originally scheduled for June 7, 2020, the awards have been delayed – and delayed again after nominations were announced last October – in an effort to bolster a pandemic-ravaged hobby industry. Here’s a look at how we got here after so much uncertainty.
It’s been more than a year and a half since that fateful day – March 12, 2020 – when the curtains were lifted on all 31 plays and musicals running on Broadway. Initially slated to last only 32 days, the suspension extended from March 12 (“Six,” which was only a few hours from its opening night) to April 23 (when “Take Me Out” was scheduled to open). 16 rejected the planned spring 2020 opening. .
As it became clear that the coronavirus was going to be with us for some time, Tone was postponed indefinitely, until Broadway reopened. (Our main critics gave their own awards anyway, finding plenty to celebrate.)
Broadway’s reopening date was extended to June, about a month after the shutdown. Then, in August, it was announced that the Tony Awards would go ahead, albeit online. Awards administrators debated combining the 2019–20 and 2020–21 seasons for a televised ceremony in 2021, but decided against concerns that it would not be appropriate for the show to open in 2019 (of course, they have yet to didn’t know there wouldn’t be Happen A 2020-21 season.)
The nominations were announced in October 2020 with “Jagged Little Pill,” the Alanis Morissette jukebox musical, which the New York Times chief critic, Jesse Green, called “Honest Without Syrup, Raising and Real” and “Slave Play,” Jeremy O. Was. The race and sex portrait of Harris in America, which Green called “one of the best and most provocative new works to show on Broadway in years”, received the most nominations. “Slave Play”, which has 12, became the most nominated play in the history of Tonys.
But then came November. And then December. And then a new year – and yet, no celebrations.
Tony voting plans were announced in January, although organizers would not commit to an event until Broadway’s return was scheduled. In March, 778 voters made their selections – more than a year after watching multiple shows. Then, on May 26, the actual, this-really-happening plan was announced. And here we are.
Who qualifies for Tony?
This year’s ceremony will recognize shows that open in one of 41 Broadway theaters from April 26, 2019 to February 19, 2020. Some, such as Ivo van Hove’s revival of “West Side Story”, which is not returning to Broadway, and “Girl from the North Country”, which returned on October 13 and was the last Broadway show to open before the shutdown. , are not eligible because the league determined that many of its voters did not have a chance to see them. To shut.
The low number of eligible submissions – down from 34 at the 18, 2019 ceremony – also caused some quirks in the categories this year. Best Revival of a Musical was dropped because no shows were open until the cutoff date of February 19 (“West Side Story” opened on February 20), all nominated plays for best score and “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” is a musical. The category is in a one-man race for lead actor, though he may still lose if he fails to convince 60 percent of voters that he deserves a statuette.
HOW TO VIEW REWARDS
Despite the short number of nominees and categories, this year’s Tony Awards will last four hours and split into two parts, one after the other on Paramount+, CBS’s digital streaming platform, and then on CBS, which has hosted the ceremony since 1978. is broadcast. (The service offers a one-week free trial if you don’t have a Paramount+ subscription, which will require you to view 22 Rewards first.)
Beginning at 7 p.m., Tony, Grammy and Emmy Award-winning actress Audra McDonald, who is gearing up for her seventh Tony for her work in the revival of the McNally play “Frankie and Johnny in the Claire de Lune,” will host a live performance. of the Tony Awards on Paramount+, during which all awards except the top three will be presented.
At 9 p.m., Tony and Grammy Award-winning actor Leslie Odom Jr. will host a two-hour special concert entitled “The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back!” which will air on CBS and will be available to stream live and on demand. On Paramount+.
What can we expect to see?
It featured performances from three shows nominated for Best Musical (“Jagged Little Pill,” “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical” and “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”) and two shows that received special tones, “Freestyle Love Supreme” and “The Musical”. American Utopia”; Presentations by Lin Manuel-Miranda, Andre de Shields (a Tony winner for “Hadstown”) and “Dear Evan Hansen” star Ben Platt; and presented the top three awards: Best Drama, Best Revival of a Play, and Best Musical.
Notable contenders to keep an eye out for: “Slave Play”‘s Harris; Adrienne Warren, who could win her first Tony for her powerful turn in the title role of “Tina”; 90-year-old Lois Smith may get the first Tony of her career for “The Inheritance”; And Danny Burstein, a seven-time nominee, said, “Moulin Rouge! musical.”
These nominees could make history
In a revival of McNally’s play “Frankie and Johnny in the Claire de Lune”, McDonald may break his own record for the most tones won by an artist for his work. And if Harris wins for “Slave Play,” he’ll become the first black playwright to receive the honor since August Wilson for “Fence” in 1987.
“Slave Play” is also up for Best Director Robert O’Hara; lead actress, Joaquina Calucango; Featured Actors, Etto Blankson-Wood and James Cusati-Moyer; and featured actresses, Chalia La Tour and Annie McNamara.
Potential first time Tony winner?
David Alan Grier now has four Tony nominations, the latest for his featured role as a tyrannical sergeant in the revival of Charles Fuller’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play “A Soldier’s Play.” Grier’s partner, Blair Underwood, who plays a military lawyer investigating a murder, may land a statue of himself for the lead actor in a play.
Other nominees in that category include first-time nominee Jake Gyllenhaal, who is up for his role as a young husband and father in Nick Payne’s “A Life,” a one-man tragedy of love and loss. which is played as part of a double. Bill with Simon Stephens’ “Sea Wall” featuring Tom Sturridge, who is also a nominee.
Lauren Patton was nominated for Best Actress in a Musical category for her stunning performance in “Jagged Little Pill”. She plays a high school student whose heart is broken, leading to an electric rendition of “You Augta Know” in the show’s second act.
And special goes to Tony…
Three special Tony Awards, which recognize work outside traditional categories, will be handed out Sunday night, including one for the Broadway Advocacy Coalition, an organization created five years ago by a group of actors and others to end racism. What was started as a tool to work towards. Theater and storytelling. Other recipients are David Byrne’s “American Utopia”, an intricately choreographed concert by Talking Heads singer that Ben Brantley called “the cloud-sweeping uppers of a touring show” and “freestyle love supreme”, mostly improvised hip. – Hop show. Which was partially created by Lin-Manuel Miranda.
