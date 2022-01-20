The trailer of Deepika Padukone starrer Amazon Original Movie ‘Gehraiyaan’ is out! The trailer of Deepika Padukone starrer Amazon Original Movie ‘Gahreiyaan’ is out!

Information oi-Salman Khan

Amazon Prime Video right this moment launched the thrillingly thrilling trailer of the Amazon Original movie, ‘Gahreiyaan’, which the viewers has been ready for a very long time. Directed by the very proficient director, Shakun Batra, ‘Ghehraiyaan’ is a relationship drama that explores the entanglements and interior layers of right this moment’s relationship, the particular elements of younger folks’s lives, and the will to stay freely and freely. Effectively displayed.

Boney Kapoor completed capturing 5 movies throughout the pandemic, massive bang quickly!

The movie stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in lead roles, together with Dhairya Karva, Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapoor in pivotal roles. Produced collectively by Viacom18 Studios and Dharma Productions in affiliation with Jawska Movies, the movie can have its world premiere on February 11, 2022, and will likely be accessible to viewers in India in addition to 240 international locations internationally on Amazon Prime Video. .

Speaking concerning the movie, Deepika Padukone stated: “In Gehraiyaan I play the character of Alisha who is very near my coronary heart, and it is undoubtedly one of essentially the most difficult characters I’ve performed on display screen. I’m very grateful to have gotten the chance to play such a enjoyable and difficult character.The wrestle and journey of all of the characters is very actual, pure and related with the lives of unusual folks.

We now have tried to take the viewers on a journey that they’ll really feel related to. Shakun has a mastery over the display screen in phrases of interpersonal relationships and the sentiments of an individual’s coronary heart. He has as soon as once more created a narrative by way of the movie ‘Ghehraiyaan’, which will likely be favored by all.

I’m very excited that the movie will likely be accessible to audiences internationally by way of Amazon Prime Video.” Siddhant Chaturvedi stated, “I really feel as if I’m again residence. As an actor, I began my journey with Amazon Prime Video.

‘Gahreiyaan’ will now have its world premiere on Amazon Prime Video, and I’m proud to be an element of this movie! I believe all of us have some good qualities in my character, Zine. His heartfelt need, his need,

Issues like the fervour to satisfy our goals and to face and face troublesome challenges are associated in a roundabout way or the opposite in our lives. The movie ‘Ghehraiyaan’ is very near all of our hearts, and I’m extraordinarily excited that the movie will likely be accessible to audiences in India in addition to 240 international locations internationally.”

Navya Naveli Nanda and Siddhant Chaturvedi caught pink handed by followers, verify courting rumors

Siddhant Chaturvedi introduced residence the luxurious ‘Harley Davidson’ bike, shared an emotional word!

New poster of ‘Gahreiyaan’ launched on Deepika Padukone’s birthday, together with new launch date introduced

Launch date of Deepika Padukone starrer Shakun Batra’s ‘Ghehraiyaan’ introduced, will premiere on Amazon Prime

Deepika Padukone was seen in bikini with Siddhant Chaturvedi, this is the large cause behind the recent image!

Bunty Aur Babli 2 Field Workplace: Rani Mukerji – Saif Ali Khan’s movie, badly overwhelmed up in entrance of Sooryavanshi

Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter’s movie Cellphone Bhoot to launch on today!

‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ Movie Evaluate: Na Woh Masti Hai, Na Chaalki, Na Swag; The pair of Rani-Saif additionally did not cheat the guts.

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda and Bunty Aur Babli actor Siddhant Chaturvedi are courting

Bunty Aur Babli 2 Field Workplace: Rani Mukerji – Saif Ali Khan’s movie opening report, menace from Sooryavanshi!

Siddhant Chaturvedi rapped for Amitabh Bachchan in KBC 13, instructed ‘Sabka Baap’, watch VIDEO

Bigg Boss 15: Fan Second of Siddhant Chaturvedi, couldn’t cease tears after seeing Salman Khan in entrance – VIDEO

Keep up to date with each information of the movie trade and get film evaluations READ Also Akhilesh Yadav Took A Dig On Anjana Om Kashyap As He Says I Made List Of Honest Journalist And Your Name In It On Panchayat Aaj Tak Permit Notifications You might have already subscribed

english abstract The trailer of Deepika Padukone starrer Amazon Original Movie ‘Gehraiyaan’ is out! Lets have a look in to it. Followers ready for movie.

Story first printed: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 17:14 [IST]