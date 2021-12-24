The trailer of Prabhas’s film Radhe Shyam will be released today! The trailer of Prabhas’s blockbuster film Radhe Shyam will be released today, fans are waiting!

News

“I’m not a god, but I’m not one of you either.” This hair-raising dialogue of Prabhas has made the audience more curious about the film. The much awaited trailer of magnum opus ‘Radhe Shyam’ is finally ready for release today. The makers are playing hide-and-seek with the audience on what we will get to see in the film. So far, we have seen some glimpses of the mighty Prabhas as a mysterious lover boy ‘Vikram Aditya’.

Which can be called extraordinary which we have never seen in Indian cinema. These glimpses tell the story of a unique love story. In the trailer, we will see how the story is going to unfold and the mystery will be revealed.

Fans and audience are eagerly waiting for the release of ‘Radhe Shyam’ in theatres. ‘Radheshyam’ will hit the screens on January 14, 2022. This is a multilingual film,

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series. It is manufactured by UV Creations. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod.

Apart from this film, Prabhas is in news for his upcoming project Adipurush. We can say that the coming year is going to be quite a bang.

Thursday, December 23, 2021