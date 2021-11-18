The trend of action and comedy films increased

Aarti Saxena

People have seen so much depression and pain in two years that now they want to watch only entertainment…entertainment…entertainment in cinema. So when Akshay Kumar’s action-comedy film ‘Sooryavanshi’ was released, the audience took it in vain. Bollywood was stunned by this and the makers agreed that Akshay-Ranveer Singh’s quirk of humor and the audience’s appetite for entertainment were behind the success of ‘Sooryavanshi’. So now the producers are emphasizing more on making action-comedy films.

Akshay Kumar’s action-packed film ‘Sooryavanshi’ brought the audience back to the theaters and Bollywood heaved a sigh of relief. Now the makers of Bollywood are insisting on early release of those films which have comedy moments along with action. From today, Aditya Chopra’s film ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ is going to release, in which the pair of Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji is going to be released. This is a comedy film. After playing a serious role in ‘Mardaani’ and ‘Mardaani 2’, Rani Mukerji will be seen doing comedy in ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’.

Emphasis on romance and adventure

Ayushmann Khurrana, who has always been trying to do something different in his films, will soon be seen romancing in ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’. Ayushmann has especially gained weight for the film. Karan Johar has also understood the interest of the audience, so he started his new romantic comedy film ‘Raki Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt during the Corona period. Since the audience wants not only romance but also thrill, so after the release of ‘Sooryavanshi’, director Rohit Shetty’s attention is now on his hit action film ‘Singham’. They have started preparing to bring its third installment in front of the audience. If sources are to be believed, this time Rohit will be presenting the trio of Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh in ‘Singham 3’.

laugh with fear

For some time now, the trend of horror comedy films is also going on. So the makers are ready to scare as well as make the audience laugh. In horror-comedy films, Karthik will be seen in his special style in the horror comedy film ‘Bhool Bhulaiya 2’ with Aryan-Kiara Advani. Similarly, today’s hit star Varun Dhawan is also doing Harar Comedy film. The pair of Varun Dhawan and Kirti Sanon in ‘Bhediya’ will be seen intimidating as well as making the audience laugh.

The audience is also eyeing Aamir Khan’s film ‘Lal Singh Chaddha’. The film was supposed to release on Christmas but now it will be released next year. There are also reports of a sequel to Kartik Aaryan’s film ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’. Ayushmann Khurrana’s film ‘Doctor Ji’ is also a comedy film. After the huge failure of ‘Radhe’, these days Salman Khan is also looking towards comedy films. The film which this famous hero has given green signal recently is ‘No Entry Mein Entry’. It will be a sequel to his film ‘No Entry’. Anil Kapoor and Fardeen Khan will also be seen with him in the film. Sanjay Dutt will also be seen doing action and comedy in ‘Blockbuster’. Shatrughan Sinha’s son Luv Sinha is all set to try himself once again from the action comedy film ‘Bhavani Mandir Tashan’. Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal are preparing to appear in the film of ‘Hera Pheri’ series.

Hit comedy action movies

Noted filmmaker Rohit Shetty says romance, action and comedy films have been loved by the audience all the time, and my ‘Golmaal’ series films are one such film. Be it Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Satte Pe Satta’ or Govinda’s ‘Dulhe Raja’, the audience has taken such films head-eyes. Rohit says that he himself likes light-hearted films and wants to show similar films to the audience. Rohit says, ‘The audience likes such films, so most of my films so far have been successful.’ There are many such action comedy films which were well-liked by the audience. Such films are ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, ‘Amar Akbar Anthony’, Govinda’s ‘Raja Babu’, ‘Dulhe Raja’, ‘Coolie No. One’, ‘Saajan Chale Sasural’, Salman Khan’s ‘Dabangg’, ‘Wanted’. Many movies like Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’, ‘Hera Pheri’, ‘Welcome’, Sanjay Dutt’s ‘Munnabhai MBBS’ are included.