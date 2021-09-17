The Triple Crown is within reach. MVP probably isn’t.

The ball hit the bat of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. at a speed of 114 mph. It had an absurdly low 15-degree launch angle, and it landed 356 feet above home plate, just over the fence in left field. And with that – his 45th home run of the year – Guerrero went into the sole possession of the American League lead. One ahead of Shohei Ohtani.

As of Monday, Guerrero led the AL in batting average (.318), and is currently only four runs behind the leader of the AL (103 to Jose Abreu’s 107), the 27th Triple Crown in major league history – including from the Negro League. 10 Contains – Suddenly seems possible.

It would be the perfect cap for a year in which the slimmed-down Guerrero realized his immense potential, positioned his team for a second straight season post, and did it all even when the Toronto Blue Jays lost a game. was forced to play. of musical chairs for your home ballpark for most of the season. Yet despite his numbers and his team’s achievements, Guerrero should be considered a big underdog for Ohtani, the Angels’ two-pronged sensation, in the race for the American League Most Valuable Player award.