The True Cost of Upgrading Your Phone

Let’s talk about buying an iPhone for 1,000. Apple CEO Tim Cook once compared this eye-popping price to buying a cup of coffee a day throughout the year. No big deal, right?

But financial advisers look at it differently. According to some estimates, a $ 1,000 investment in a retirement account today will go up to about $ 17,000 in 30 years.

In other words, the श्रेणी 700 to $ 1,000 – price range of modern smartphones – is a big buy. According to the Pew Research Center, less than half of American adults have enough savings for three months of emergency expenses. Yet one in five people surveyed by financial website WalletHub felt it was appropriate to go into new phone debt.

Tech companies honestly argue that our smartphones are our most powerful tool for work and play and therefore worth every penny. But they also play number games to reduce the cost of new phones. Samsung, for example, claims that its new Galaxy phone is priced at $ 200 – but only if you trade the year old phone for credit to the new phone. The actual price is $ 800.