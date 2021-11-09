The True Cost of Upgrading Your Phone
Let’s talk about buying an iPhone for 1,000. Apple CEO Tim Cook once compared this eye-popping price to buying a cup of coffee a day throughout the year. No big deal, right?
But financial advisers look at it differently. According to some estimates, a $ 1,000 investment in a retirement account today will go up to about $ 17,000 in 30 years.
In other words, the श्रेणी 700 to $ 1,000 – price range of modern smartphones – is a big buy. According to the Pew Research Center, less than half of American adults have enough savings for three months of emergency expenses. Yet one in five people surveyed by financial website WalletHub felt it was appropriate to go into new phone debt.
Tech companies honestly argue that our smartphones are our most powerful tool for work and play and therefore worth every penny. But they also play number games to reduce the cost of new phones. Samsung, for example, claims that its new Galaxy phone is priced at $ 200 – but only if you trade the year old phone for credit to the new phone. The actual price is $ 800.
So it’s worth looking at a different light to measure the economic impact of phone upgrades. This can help us make well-thought-out decisions so that the move does not become automatic.
The irony of Mr. Cook’s resemblance to coffee is not lost on Suzanne Orman, a financial adviser who once described people’s coffee habits as “urinating $ 1 million.” She said people carelessly spend on Java – and now phone upgrades – could be the way to poverty.
“Do you want a new one every year?” Asked Ms. Orman, who hosted the podcast “Women and Money.” “Certainly not. This is just a ridiculous waste of money. ”
Apple and Samsung did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
So what is the real cost of a phone upgrade? Let’s look at math.
Flipsy, a company that buys and sells used phones, published an analysis this year, arguing that buying a new iPhone every year is smart. Here is his breakdown:
-
The iPhone 12 was priced at $ 799 last year. If you trade the new phone to pay the price, it is now priced at $ 460. The new iPhones, the iPhone 13, are also priced at $ 799. So if you trade in your iPhone 12, the iPhone 13 will cost 339. At this rate, if you buy an iPhone every year for four years, with the original 799, the total would be 8 1,816.
-
If you wait three years for the iPhone 15, the trade-in value of your iPhone 12 will drop to about $ 200. Trade it and the iPhone 13 will be priced at 599. Add in the original 799 and in four years your net worth will be $ 1,398.
In summary, upgrading every three years costs $ 418 more, or approximately $ 12 per month, than upgrading every three years, Flipsy said.
Framed this way, getting a new phone every year for every few years might seem like a bargain. But adding these numbers to a financial calculator tells a different story.
According to Ms. Orman’s savings calculator, if you keep an average annual rate of return of 10 percent on a खात 12 per month retirement account, like Roth IRA, that amount will change to $ 25,161 over 30 years.
Ms. Orman compared the dilemma of trade to the purchase of a car. Car manufacturers may argue that the declining trade-in value of your car should force you to make new purchases on a regular basis – but don’t fall victim to it.
“I love my car, and I don’t care if the price goes down,” she said. “Imagine for a second you were transposed into the karmic driven world of Earl. You’ve saved money without paying for a car, or traded in it, and spent a lot of money buying another car.”
So what about that cup of coffee? On average, we pay $ 3 per cup, so $ 1,000 can buy approximately 333 cups. But naturally, making your own coffee is much cheaper.
I have added some numbers to the coffee calculator designed by Bone Feed Wealth, a financial planning service. A $ 16 bag of peat coffee beans from Costco can make about 41 cups of coffee for 39 cents each. The $ 1,000 iPhone costs about 2,500 cups of coffee. Not forced.
Doug Boneparth, president of Bon Fide Wealth, countered. For people who have a lot of cash and are aware of the consequences of their expenses, using a new phone can be dishonest compared to large expenses like housing for their overall savings goals – and if the phones make them happy then go for it. He said he sets aside cash every year to buy a new iPhone as a hobby.
“Personal finance is very personal,” said Mr Bonaparte.
But he admits that his hobbies are also getting lower returns because new phones don’t get much better technically every year. “13 is the first one where I think, ‘It has literally just a good camera,'” he said of the latest iPhone.
Ms Orman warned that most people who do not have much money in the bank, especially those with loans, could face the consequences of a phone upgrade. The $ 1,000 charged on a credit card can be exchanged for फोन 3,000 with interest until the phone is repaid, she said. More debt can also affect your credit score, making it harder to buy or rent a home.
“If you think it’s okay to go into phone debt, then, oh my God, you’ve always set yourself up for debt,” she said. “The truth of the matter is that debt is nothing more than medical expenses.”
#True #Cost #Upgrading #Phone
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.