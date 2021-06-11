The Trump administration forced Apple to secretly reveal at least two Democrats’ data



By now, you could have heard that Trump’s Division of Justice secretly seized the telephone information of journalists working for The New York Times, CNN, and The Washington Publish, within the hopes of showing their sources and stopping leaks to the press. However the NYT is now reporting that Trump didn’t cease at journalists — in 2017 and 2018, it forced Apple to cough up metadata on at least two Democratic members of the Home Intelligence Committee, together with current chairman Adam Schiff and consultant Eric Swalwell, and as many as a dozen folks tied to that committee in whole, together with relations and at least one baby.

Just like the media retailers, Apple was beneath a gag order and unable to inform anybody till it expired this 12 months — the one motive we’re studying about this now could be as a result of the brand new administration’s Justice Division determined to reveal the subpoenas and gag orders to the press.

Whereas one of many NYT’s sources insist that Apple solely offered metadata, not images or the contents of emails, it’s been well-established for years that metadata is data: you possibly can be taught so much if you understand the place, when, and who a given particular person is speaking to, notably in case you mix that with different insights. (An earlier NYT investigation confirmed that the quantity of location data smartphones already reveal to data brokers is sufficient to determine somebody personally.)

Apple didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark.

Final Saturday, the Justice Division promised it might now not secretly subpeona information from journalists to root out leaks.

Replace, June tenth, 11PM ET: Added affirmation that Swalwell was a part of the probe.