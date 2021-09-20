The Trump Prophets Regroup – The New York Times

Beyond the spiritual test of unrealistic prophecies, there are very mundane stakes here: Under Mr. Strong’s leadership, charisma had grown from a church magazine to a multidisciplinary institution, with a New York Times best seller, millions of podcast downloads, and a remaining foothold. in print media, with a circulation of 75,000 for its top magazine. It is widely regarded as the leading publication of the fast-growing Pentecostal world, which numbers more than 10 million in the United States. With her mash-up of political and prophetic themes, Karishma had tapped into a massive market and electoral power. In 2019, a poll found that more than half of white Pentecostals believed to divinely anoint Trump, with additional research pointing to the importance of so-called prophetic voters in the 2016 election.

In his new book, Mr. Strang only mentions the former president, focusing more on topics such as the incoming Antichrist and hateful government overlords seeking to stamp out religion wholesale.

Strang summed it up, “The fact is that there are people who want to repeal Christianity.”

“Christians and other conservatives need to wake up and stand up,” Mr Strang said in an interview. “It says right on the cover of the book.”

The supernatural and the mass media have long been linked in the story of Pentecostalism. In Los Angeles in the 1900s, Amy Semple McPherson broadcast news-style reports of miracles and prophetic words on her own radio station in Echo Park. Oral Roberts conducts the Healing Crusade through the TV screen. The pairing of Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker mastered the flashy genre of prime time talk shows.

Mr. Strang’s journalism career began as a rookie reporter at The Sentinel Star in Florida, where he covered more mundane topics such as police and town hall meetings. In 1975, Mr. Strang founded Charisma, then a small magazine published by the Calvary Assembly of God, a congregation in the Orlando area that he attended with his wife. Mr. Strang purchased the magazine from the original church in 1981 and worked in religious publishing.

Over time, the charisma prospered. The editorial voice had the brilliance of a hometown newspaper, which included personalities from the Pentecostal world, an audience that Mr. Strang believed was woefully unworthy. While competitors like Christianity Today hailed the buttoned-up elite of American evangelism, Charisma captured a niche market called charismatic Christians, distinguished by their interest in the gifts of the Spirit, which included things like healing. , speaking in tongues and modern-day prophecy. Mr. Strang skips stuffed dogma matters for eye-opening stories about the Holy Spirit moving through current events. Editorial meetings will focus on exploring what a former employee called the “spiritual heat” behind the day’s headlines.

“We didn’t want to be the kind of boring publication that many ‘religious’ magazines are,” Mr Strang wrote in an early editor’s note. “That’s why we went first class with this publication.”