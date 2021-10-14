The truth of the ‘rave party’ of the people of the dazzling world

Aarti Saxena

A few days ago, when Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested with drugs from a ‘rave party’ going on ‘Cruise’ going to Goa, there was panic in Mumbai. After Aryan’s arrest, people became curious to know what is a ‘rave party’? In which many famous personalities are involved. The Narcotics Department also keeps an eye on such parties. People also want to know that what happens in a ‘rave party’ that attracts rich and famous people. People want to know what happens in this private and expensive party? What is the truth of this kind of ‘rave party’. Presenting a special report on ‘Rave Party’…

Changing nature of rave party

Earlier where ‘rave party’ was considered a symbol of fun. At the same time, now ‘rave party’ has come to mean making drugs and immoral relationships. Due to this, ever since the trend of ‘rave party’ has increased more, since then the Narcotics Department also keeps a close eye on such parties so that they can catch red handed people spreading dirt in such party.

The trend of ‘rave party’ given by western countries is now increasing rapidly in Mumbai. Not only this, cities like Pune, Chennai, Bangalore, Delhi, Hyderabad and Kolkata have also gone to this hobby. Although the ‘rave party’ originated from Goa. The ‘rave party’ is mostly organized in a quiet area. Apart from peace, there is also the support of friends on ‘cruise’. When the cruise reaches under the sea, the party begins.

The main attraction of a ‘rave party’ is alcohol, youth, dance and fun. The entry fee to such a party is also high. For example, the ‘rave party’ in which Aryan Khan had joined, his fees also started from 80 thousand rupees. In two years many famous people were caught taking drugs which indicates that Bollywood and the dazzling world is completely caught in the trap of drugs. It also includes a large number of youth.

Models and new actors and actresses especially attend such a party so that they can get work from a big film producer or director. Apart from this, many Bollywood actors are also a part of this party whose purpose is to get mental peace and have fun. A ‘rave party’ is allowed to do everything that is illegal, such as taking drugs, having immoral relationships, etc. If sources are to be believed, some drug dealers are selling drugs to youth in the name of ‘rave party’ and making them a part of the drug world. It would not be wrong to say that the illegal trade of drugs through the ‘Rave Party’ is booming.